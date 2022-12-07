waxwings on mountain ash.wayne hall.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Wayne Hall




I have long wondered about the lives and travels of bohemian waxwings before they flock to Anchorage in late fall and early winter, and again after they leave our city, a gradual departure that, in my experience, is usually completed in February or early March.

Even the most knowledgeable local birders I’ve queried have considered the movements of these widely roaming “gypsy birds” (thus the bohemian tag) to be something of a mystery, beyond what we know of their time in Alaska’s urban center.



