The maddening charade continues, unabated.
As Nicole Schmitt recently learned in a disheartening way, the Alaska Board of Game (BOG) continues to pretend that it treats all residents’ perspectives openly, fairly, and respectfully when determining the rules that regulate hunting and trapping in our state; but in fact the board remains dismissive of those Alaskans whose values differ from its own members, mostly older white guys who represent the narrow interests of trappers, “sport” hunters, and big-game guides. (The two other current members are Alaska Natives, also male, who represent subsistence perspectives.)
BOG members have learned to be polite and appear respectful in public. They’ll even pretend to reach out to those who represent different principles and ethical standards. But in the end, the board doesn’t understand compromise or embrace broader perspectives, especially when dealing with wildlife advocates.
Schmitt, executive director of the Alaska Wildlife Alliance (AWA), got a painful reminder of this when she and the AWA spearheaded an effort to enact a trapping buffer along recreational trails in the Mat-Su region.
Even more than discouraging her, the BOG’s actions outraged Schmitt, who believed its members to be sincere in placing minimal trapping restrictions on a small number of trails in the Mat-Su Borough. Instead, the board set her up, then completely shut down her effort to find some compromise.
I’m guessing that most Alaskans—and even most Mat-Su residents—would consider the efforts of Schmitt and her allies to be reasonable, even admirable. The AWA’s original proposal would have prohibited traps being placed within 50 yards of multi-use recreational trails and trailheads in three game-management units that encompass the Mat-Su borough. (The fact that there aren’t already such buffers is itself ridiculous.)
As the group’s proposal explained, the intent was to “protect people who recreate and their pets on the area’s most utilized multi-use trails.
“While most trappers set traps a responsible distance from multi-use trails, dangerous trap placements by some (trappers) close to trails and trailheads have incurred serious consequences . . .”
During the 2020-21 trapping season, those “serious consequences” included five dogs caught in traps, including one that was killed in what’s called a “conibear” trap, and also a motocross rider pulled off his bike when he struck a snare placed across a trail.
“The goal of this proposal is not to unduly restrict trapping, but to protect and reduce the uncertainty for users of multi-use trails by providing defined boundaries on trap placements.”
As I wrote in support of the proposal, it’s “a common-sense and much-needed (and long-overdue) action, given the dangers to dogs and the consequent impacts on their human companions.”
The danger remains a very real one. As of late February, seven dogs had been caught in traps throughout Southcentral Alaska this winter and two were killed in traps placed on or alongside trails. This is unacceptable. As I noted in my letter to the board, “We’ve all heard the horror stories of people whose dogs were trapped—and sometimes killed—when walking their canine companions in popular recreational areas that didn’t have a substantial buffer or any buffer at all.”
Furthermore, there is precedent for such trapping buffers, two notable examples being Anchorage’s “backyard wilderness,” Chugach State Park, and also Juneau, where BOG-initiated setbacks have long been required in areas where trapping is allowed.
What this really is about, Schmitt and I and others have argued, is the greater public good, with a minimum of hardship—if any—to those who do recreational trapping along popular multi-use trails. To prevent the tragedy of a dog being seriously injured or even killed, at minimal inconvenience to trappers, how can that not be a good thing?
The AWA’s original proposal included multi-used trails that are considered “regionally significant” in the Mat-Su Borough Recreational Trail Plan. Out of thousands of trails that occur within the borough, slightly more than 200 were proposed. “In short,” Schmitt notes, “we asked for only the highest quality trails with multi-use recreation, as defined by the communities who identified them.”
The BOG maintained that the AWA was asking for too much. It deferred making a final decision while buffer proponents and trappers negotiated a smaller, compromise list of trails. Taken at face value, that seemed reasonable enough, and Schmitt admits she was initially encouraged. The BOG seemed to be taking the proposed trapping buffer seriously. “We embraced this opportunity to talk face-to-face and figure out a compromise,” she says, adding that board member Lynn Keogh seemed to run the negotiation meeting “in good faith.”
But of course there was a catch. More trappers were invited to participate than setback proponents, which meant that “everything had to be consensus.” In the end, the trappers would agree to only 18 trails or trail systems, a tiny fraction of what AWA had included in its proposal.
“This ‘compromise’ was hardly a fair split,” Schmitt notes, “but I felt at least there was some progress.”
Though disappointed, Schmitt felt the process “reflected a promise of good faith that the BOG and trappers were willing to compromise, if even a little bit, with the tens of thousands of Alaskans who use these trails for hiking, skiing, and biking each winter.”
Any sense of fair play and compromise quickly evaporated, however, when the full board met in Fairbanks on March 11. In short order and with minimal discussion, the BOG voted 6-1 against the compromise, then voted 7-0 against the original proposal.
So much for give and take. So much for fair play or respectful treatment of people willing to seek some middle ground.
“When the BOG ruled against the negotiated (and amended) proposal, I was honestly shocked,” Schmitt says. “Here we had reached consensus with the trapping community, under the direction of a Board of Game member, and still it was rejected.
“The BOG received almost 500 written comments in support of setbacks and only 36 comments against them, and still these handful of trails were rejected. We ‘compromised’ at a 95%-5% split (losing 95% of the initial request) and, with almost no discussion, they brushed that aside. The vote signaled to me that the Board of Game is not interested in public participation, nor is it interested in carrying out the agreements of a stakeholder group they themselves developed and organized. If they don’t listen to literally hundreds of commenters who don’t meet their worldview, or the stakeholders they called together to negotiate, who do they listen to?”
The answer to that last question is easy enough to answer: the BOG listens to—or seriously considers—only the minority of like-minded Alaskans whose views and values match their own.
I have watched online the board’s March 11 “deliberation,” which lasted less than 15 minutes and did not include any reasonable explanation for voting down the compromise.
Some members insisted that the final list of 18 trails wouldn’t have made any real difference, because those trails are rarely if ever used by trappers anyway. And board chair Jerry Burnett has suggested that “passing this regulation would be more of a ‘feel good’ action than one that actually solved a problem.”
That’s because trappers at the negotiation meeting wouldn’t agree to include trails where a 50-yard buffer would have made a difference. Using Burnett’s logic, the AWA and its supporters were trapped in a Catch 22 situation. They were destined to lose out, one way or another.
Contrary to what Burnett argues, I think the BOG was afraid that putting setbacks along even a handful of trails would set a messy precedent in the Mat-Su region. Members needed to appear reasonable and willing to compromise, but had no desire or intent to do so.
In short, the BOG was playing a game of gotcha. There was never any true desire to reach a compromise, it was all a set up.
I’ve sat through enough BOG meetings and submitted enough comments over the years to experience firsthand, and on numerous occasions, the way Alaska’s wildlife-management system is rigged (as I’ve explained in the past).
That’s why I and many other longtime wildlife-conservation advocates rarely sit through BOG meetings anymore. And it’s why I empathize so strongly with Nicole Schmitt, who now says, “I honestly feel naïve to think that the BOG intended to find a compromise. Now, I’m not sure that they ever planned to really listen. And that’s discouraging.”
For all her discouragement and outrage, I hope that Schmitt and other wildlife advocates continue to participate in the process. It’s critically important that a new generation of Alaskans do so, if only because we need to bear witness to the sham—and shame—that has long been the state of wildlife management in our state.
I’m confident that someday things will change and a more open, fair-minded and ethical group of Alaskans will populate the BOG. I’m hopeful that Nicole Schmitt and others of her generation will see the start of such a shift.
In the meantime, I’ll participate in whatever small ways I can. If nothing else, now and then I can remind Alaskans how poorly the larger population and the greater good--including Alaska’s wildlife—is nowadays served by the BOG and, too often, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, even as they pretend to do otherwise.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com