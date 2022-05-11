Art Sleuth By Jean Bundy
I must confess that I am not a bird person, and I don’t suspect that will change anytime soon. But while shopping at Costco the other day, I found ‘A World on the Wing, the Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds’ by Scott Weidensaul tucked under some cookbooks. As birds are the bell weather of Climate Change, I thought it would be a good idea to take a gander.
Weidensaul is a Pulitzer Prize finalist who has traveled the world bird-watching and attaching tiny ‘geolocators’ to specific species. He painstakingly explains the sizes and characteristics of hundreds of birds, along with their flight patterns. The uncomfortable climates and living accommodations he has endured provide an intriguing story, apart from the hours of binocular-esque patience he possesses.
In his book, he details dodging gunners and trappers in the Mediterranean, where a guerrilla war to stop the illegal slaughter of millions of songbirds goes on largely unchecked. On his visits to China, he witnessed how rampant coastal development and a hunger for wild birds are causing a conservation catastrophe. In Cypress, killing songbirds to make a dish called ‘Ambelopoulia’ is a tough habit to break, as it maintains cultural heritage, and the entire process is a source of income for the country. In Pangti, India, netting Amur falcons was also a mainstay until conservation groups persuaded villagers to accept financial compensation and experiment with tourism.
Of course, there are always downsides to conservation efforts that are hinged on financial compensation. Oftentimes, compensation leads to corruption and invites foreigners looking to line their pockets at the expense of the natural habitat. Other times, compensation isn’t enough to spark meaningful change.
As a villager in Weisensaul’s book confessed, “I do wish I could eat one! They taste ‘very’ good (pg. 328).”
In Argentina, conservationists have taken a different approach to saving birds. When it was discovered that the pesticide ‘Monocrotophos’ was killing Swainson’s hawks, locals wearing pro-hawk buttons persuaded farmers to use something less invasive.
However, to think that bird poaching is a Third World problem is a mistake.
Thousands of birds are killed in France’s Ardennes each year. Moreover, according to Weisensaul, “President François Mitterrand, dying of cancer in 1996, ate two ortolans as part of his last meal, refusing all else thereafter until he died eight days later (pg. 281).” For perspective, the practice of feasting on ortolans remains strictly illegal in France despite increasing in popularity.
Despite seeing the horrors of poaching, Weidensaul has maintained a glimmer of optimism. His optimism is partly due to cases where former head hunters turned one of the grimmest stories of migratory crisis into an unprecedented conservation success.
In addition to human intervention, songbirds have also faced an uphill battle for survival amid Climate Change.
Weidensaul writes, “the loss of many kinds of tropical habitats besides lowland rain forest — mangrove swamps, cloud forests, savannahs, grassy wetlands, and especially high-elevation oak-pine forests where a majority of neotropical migrants wintered — was affecting birds (pg. 100). Sparse rain and limited food create a calorie deficit that delays the start of a bird’s migration…It raises the already substantial odds of dying on the journey, and even if the bird arrives on the breeding grounds to find ideal conditions, those shortages may sabotage breeding success (pg. 157).”
Even though they are burdened by hardship, songbirds have proved that nature can be amazingly resilient to what man and nature throw at her.
”Some species have shown an unexpected flexibility in the face of changes that are occurring at a faster pace than birds have ever experienced in the geologic past (pg. 192)...To the scientists’ surprise, those supposed deep-woods specialists were moving into the polar opposite habitat (pg. 104),” Weidensaul writes.
Science’s understanding of bird migration has exploded in the past two decades. With the establishment of bird websites, amateur bird watchers have become integral. In 2002, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society launched ‘eBird’, a database for all avian enthusiasts.
“We’re pooling the daily observation of millions of birders to reveal hitherto unknown migration routes and stopover sites; we’re harnessing machine learning to teach computers to listen to the skies, identifying and tabulating the millions of travelers overhead by their nighttime calls (pg. 128),” explains Weidensaul.
Although scientists are getting closer to understanding how birds have been able to adapt so quickly, Weidensaul admits that much is still shrouded in mystery.
”The world is changing around us, in ways that we barely understand and show little ability to control, and birds, especially migratory birds — are our best and most compelling window into those changes (pg. 21).”
Jean Bundy, MFA, Ph.D. is a writer/painter living in Anchorage. She is a VP at AICA-Int. and serves on Governance for Pictor Gallery, NYC.
Email: 38144@alaska.net