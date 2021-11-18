Until recently, I never imagined that I’d leave Anchorage for nearly two weeks to explore Appalachia. Jan Myers changed that—and I’m richer for it.
My girlfriend is enraptured by what’s known as old-time mountain music. She’s played the fiddle for years and not long ago also took up the banjo. While both instruments can be used to play a variety of musical styles, they are especially integral to old-time Americana music, which has its roots in our nation’s Appalachian region.
Jan had long dreamed of visiting Appalachia, to experience first-hand the birthplace of old time music, which as it evolved led to other popular musical forms, most notably bluegrass and country music. Being an adventurous, outdoorsy sort, she also wished to explore the Appalachian landscape, which as the name suggests is centered in the Appalachian Mountains.
Though I don’t know much about the music, I’ve become intrigued—one might even say fascinated—by Jan’s old-timey passion. Her desire to explore its roots, plus the lure of mountain landscapes, was good enough to pull me from Alaska for an early November journey to North Carolina and Virginia, especially given the possibility of seeing that region during its fiery autumnal peak.
We weren’t going as “leaf peepers” and in a normal year our schedule meant that we’d be going too late to see the region’s hilly woodlands at their blazing best. But we hoped to catch some of autumn’s finest.
As it turned out, a warm and dry fall slowed the leaves’ color shift, which in places was at or near its climax during our stay. That was part of what made our trip a huge success. So was the hospitality, the welcoming attitude, of nearly everyone we met. And though we missed the peak of old-time musical gatherings, we also found enough performances—and even a couple of “jams”—to make both Jan and I smile and cheer.
“This is great,” Jan beamed when we happened to be present during an old-time music jam in Floyd, Virginia, one of the hotbeds of that style, with deep roots that go back to the genre’s earliest days. “I never thought I’d get to experience this. And here we are.” The best part was that Jan got invited to join the circle and play along on her banjo, to the locals’ delight.
While music was at the heart of our adventure, so was our exploration of the Appalachian landscape. In fact we spent considerably more time hiking and hill climbing than we did at musical gatherings. This gave me plenty of time to ponder the differences—and similarities—between the nature of Appalachia and my adopted Alaskan home.
The weather and daylight hours were the most obvious differences.
Though it rained at the start of our journey, for the next 10 days or so the skies were mostly a brilliant and often cloudless blue. For much of our stay, daytime highs reached into the mid- to upper 60s, with a couple of days topping out in the low 70s.
As for daylight: while Anchorage was sinking below eight hours, our part of Appalachia still had more than 10 and we cheered that too.
I naturally kept tabs on Anchorage weather and friends also kept us apprised when an early winter snowstorm buried much of the city in deep, fluffy snow, with forecasts of singe-digit and possibly subzero cold the following week.
We celebrated our good fortune by hiking through forests that glowed golden, shuffling through piles of yellow, orange and crimson leaves (and yes, many of them brown). In a text to one friend, I happily confessed I wasn’t missing Anchorage’s wintry weather, only the company of my dog.
The trees were familiar though largely different than those that populate the Anchorage area’s forests, because Appalachia’s woodlands are in many ways similar to those in Connecticut, where I grew up. Oaks, maples and pines were especially recognizable (though I don’t know the various species of oaks and pines). The biggest difference, of course, was that forests, not tundra, covered even the highest slopes we reached, though the beauty of those woodlands kept us enthralled throughout our journey.
One thing that surprised me was the lack of wildlife in those forests. Or if present, the critters largely hid themselves from us. We saw many more gray squirrels in cities (where they were everywhere) than in woods. And all the white-tailed deer we spotted were along the edges of Blue Ridge Parkway or grazing on farmlands. The deer were most active at dusk, which may explain why we didn’t see them on day-bright hikes.
Other wild mammals we saw roaming forests or roadsides included a single chipmunk (seen scurrying across the parkway), a couple of groundhogs, and—one of the connections to Alaska—a red squirrel. That was a huge surprise, one so big that at first glance (from a distance) I thought I’d seen a chipmunk. But the animal’s body and tail were too big. It had to be a squirrel. Later online research confirmed that red squirrels inhabit Appalachia, where they’re also known as pine squirrels, chickarees, or (best of all), mountain boomers. From what I’ve been able to learn, red squirrels aren’t nearly as abundant as grays and they tend to stay in wilder parts.
Speaking of gray squirrels, they provided another big surprise: while walking through an Ashville, NC neighborhood filled with them, I noticed that some appeared completely white, except for darkish eyes. Wow, I thought, what’s going on? In the 32 years I resided in “gray squirrel territory” (before settling in Alaska), I never noticed a white-colored gray squirrel.
It turns out that white grays like I saw are not so rare, but simply a “leucistic” variety, in which the coat is white but the eyes are dark. If the eyes had been pink, that would have marked them as albinos, which is indeed a rare occurrence. Still, for me the discovery of white squirrels was unusual. And exciting.
We saw a few other mammal species, but sadly they were road kills along the Blue Ridge Parkway and other roads: most opossums (and squirrels) but also a raccoon. There were lots of road kills, everywhere we went.
Birds, too, were most common in human-populated areas, whether urban or rural, the exceptions being vultures, which were visible in the sky just about everywhere we traveled, and chickadees, which talked among themselves in remote woodlands as well as developed areas. Based on their vocalizations, I guessed most (if not all) of the latter to be Carolina chickadees. In some places they were accompanied by nasally white-breasted nuthatches, relatives of our red-breasted ones.
Other common species that I recognized were blue jays, cardinals, mockingbirds, juncos, sparrows, and crows. I saw one huge gathering of crows, easily over 100 birds, in a wooded area near downtown Ashville. And on our last day in Appalachia, we crossed paths with a flock of robins, feeding on tiny pears, both hanging on trees and fallen to the ground.
Insects were abundant in the warmth. Among my favorites were the crickets and cicadas we heard at night, which stirred memories of my Connecticut boyhood.
We didn’t spot any fireflies, but we did see other nighttime wonders, namely a sky filled with stars and even crossed by the pale band of the Milky Way. This was one of my great pleasures: to stand in a field on a reasonably warm night and gaze at a sky ablaze with stars, a sight more stirring to me than even those glowing forests. That is one of the things we Anchorage residents don’t get to experience on even our clearest, darkest nights, the night sky’s wonders diminished by our city’s abundance of artificial lights.
So yes, we found pleasures and surprises in many forms, our trip a grand adventure—so grand that we’ve vowed to go back sometime, likely in late summer or early fall, when there’s more old-time music to be experienced.
It’s also a pleasure to now be back in Anchorage, reunited with our dogs and our circles of friends and the local landscape, with its black-capped chickadees and ravens, its red squirrels and moose, and other wild neighbors; and our own Chugach Mountains shining brilliantly white against a deep blue sky on these cold, clear days. This is the place I most desire to be, whatever the season or weather, the one to which I most lovingly belong.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com