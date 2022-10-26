Untitled design - 1




By Bill Sherwonit City Wilds

The confluence of Anchorage’s largely mild and snow-free October (bare ground remains as I write these words, though snow is forecast to arrive soon), the lingering presence of swans at Potter Marsh, and this week’s fifth anniversary of my mother’s death on Oct. 28, 2017, have stirred thoughts of an afternoon in early November 2002, now two decades past. That day Mom and I shared some joyful—and poignant—moments in the company of migrating swans, only a few months after Torie Sherwonit had been uprooted from the East Coast, where she’d lived her entire life, and resettled in Anchorage at age 80. Here I’ll share my memories of that magical day.



Tags

Load comments