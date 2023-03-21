The 2023 Crazy Lazy Mountain Race drew a huge turnout of dedicated athletes of all ages and backgrounds.
The Lazy Mountain Foothills Running Club puts on this annual event.
"It was a huge success," Lazy Mountain Foothills Running Club co-founder, Dane Crowley said.
The race includes both adult and children divisions, although some youth compete in the adult race. According to Crowley, over 300 racers signed up this year.
"This might be our biggest sign-up ever," Crowley said.
Lars Arneson won this year's race to the top of Lazy Mountain and back to the bottom with a total time of 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 33 seconds.
"That's an amazing physical feat," Crowley said.
Arneson still holds the course record of less than a minute over an hour.
Crowley said that he's excited to see who will finally finish the race in less than an hour.
"It's fun for people to see how fast it's possible," Crowley said. "We've got world-class athletes that run this race. At some point, somebody will break the hour."
Crowley and his fellow community members John Clark, Karen Looney, and Sean Williams founded the Lazy Mountain Foothills Running Club and its flagship event, the Crazy Lazy Mountain Race 9 years ago.
Crowley said they had 54 racers the first year, and it's been an amazing journey witnessing the immense growth and public interest that's occurred since then.
"It's just developed exactly how we wanted it to develop," Crowley said. "People are really happy to come out, I think they're excited to get back into things. We're pretty happy with everything."
Crowley thanked the numerous volunteers and community sponsors such as AKtive Soles Performance Footwear for helping them make this race happen each year.
"I would say the mountain running community is spectacular," Crowley said.
Many participants stay after the race to socialize, getting the opportunity to share their passion for running.
"Everybody's just so happy to be here," Crowley said.
Crowley said that Lazy Mountain is an important community asset and this race helps promote the area.
“We hope it'll stay on the schedule and people continue to support it moving forward,” Crowley said.
Crazy Lazy is the first race of the Alaska Mountain Runners Grand Prix.
The 2024 race will mark the 10-year anniversary. Crowley said they have big plans for next year, including ideas such as live music and bringing additional vendors.
"We're going to try to have a really over-the-top event for the 10-year," Crowley said.
For more information, visit alaskamountainrunners.org.