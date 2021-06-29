PALMER— The 2021 Alaska Scottish Highland Games returned to the Palmer Fairgrounds after a year break due to the pandemic.
“It was great to be back. Everybody was glad to be back to something that felt normal,” Alaskan Scottish Club Executive Director, Jeni McDaniel said.
Hundreds of visitors from across the state cycled through the event, which featured an additional day. The Alaskan Scottish Club is likely to continue holding the event over two days. Event emcee, Meghan Card said this was the second time they’ve held it over two days, and the first time was in 2016 for the IHGF World Heavy Events Championships.
“It’s great to have A two-day Highland Games and have a little bit more time for some of the classes. We have a ton of classes now which is awesome, but it makes for one really packed day… It’s nice to do things a little slower,” Card said.
Over 100 athletes from 13 different states participated in this year’s events, according to Card. She said there were no professional athletes able to join due to the pandemic.
“It’s been a great year. Really, it’s a family. I call them ‘my throwing family,’” Card said. “It’s a bummer to miss the pros, but it’s kind of back to our roots, how we started.”
Athletes tested their might and skills during iconic events and crowd favorites, including the caber toss, stone throw, weight over bar, challenge stone, and sheaf toss. In addition to traditional Scottish and Celtic games, unique events like Salmon Toss put the “Alaskan” in Alaskan Highland Games.
“This is an Alaskan thing. Only Alaskans are crazy enough to throw fish,” Card said.
Eagle River athlete, Stephen Byrd won the 2021 Salmon Toss. He said the giant, rubber fish was really awkward to hold and toss, but he enjoyed the event and all the others he participated in throughout the day.
“It’s a ton of fun,” Byrd said.
Byrd plans on coming back to the Highland Games next year. He said that he does a lot of powerlifting and Strongman competitions. He said that he plans to train and improve with local trainers and fellow athletes, noting that it’s not all about muscle.
“There’s a lot of strength, plus coordination. There’s a lot of technique,” Byrd said.
Between shows, there were over 70 vendors booths and food trucks to browse through during the Highland Games. Several historical societies, crafters, and other specialty groups offered a wide range of cultural items and activities.
Byrd said that he enjoyed being able to connect with his Scottish heritage while enjoying the athletic competition. He said it was his first time participating in the Highland Games, and he’s greatly encouraged by the prevailing sense of comradery created by this event.
“I love both sides of it,” Byrd said. “Everyone is super supportive. It’s a super awesome community… Most of the competition is with yourself.”
McDaniel said they added a junior division this year with a fair turnout of young athletes. She said they plan to keep the junior division from this point onward, hoping to spark more interest in the Highland Games and surrounding history behind them, further passing on Scottish traditions and culture.
“We want our sport to continue,” McDaniel said. “It’s unlike any sport I’ve practiced in or ever seen,” McDaniel said. “These people you’re competing against become your teammates and just cheer you on.”
Contact Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman reporter Jacob Mann at jacob.mann@frontiersman.com