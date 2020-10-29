DHSS today announced six new deaths and 355 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 349 are residents in: Anchorage (129), Wasilla (44), Eagle River (20), Palmer (20), Soldotna (15), Kenai (14), Chevak (13), Kodiak (13), Bethel Census Area (11), Fairbanks (11), Juneau (7), Chugiak (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5), Sterling (5), Delta Junction (4), North Pole (4), Utqiaġvik (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Bethel (3), Ketchikan (3), Hooper Bay (2), Petersburg (2), Sitka (2) and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Big Lake, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Homer, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Mat-Su Borough, Meadow Lakes, Nikiski and SE Fairbanks Census Area.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Fairbanks: four with purpose under investigation
Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation
Ten resident and two nonresident cases were added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 14,456 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,066.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 39.4 per 100,000. Regional alert levels are noted below:
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 107.23 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 46.14 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 37.45 per 100,000
Northwest Region: 36.19 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 34.39 per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 33.07 per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 27.11 per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 26.13 per 100,000
Southwest Region: 15.82 per 100,000
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 8.38 per 100,000
Low (
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 3.58 per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 349 Alaska residents, 191 are male and 158 are female. 34 are under the age of 10; 43 are aged 10-19; 42 are aged 20-29; 60 are aged 30-39; 68 are aged 40-49; 47 are aged 50-59; 36 are aged 60-69; 16 are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 425 hospitalizations and 77 deaths, with 12 new hospitalizations and six new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
One death occurred recently:
A male Anchorage resident in his 40s
Five deaths were identified during the standard death certificate review:
A female Fairbanks resident in her 80s
A female Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area resident in her 70s
A female Anchorage resident in her 80s
A male Anchorage resident in his 70s
A male Anchorage resident in his 70s who died out of state
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,447.
There are currently 67 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 22 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 89 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators.