ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) — Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass hosted the 2022 Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit Aug. 1-5, bringing together senior enlisted leaders from across the Department of Defense, NATO and 60 allied and partner nations.

The five-day summit focused on “Winning the High-End Fight,” providing senior enlisted leaders an opportunity to build and maintain relationships, secure common interests, promote shared values, and deter current and potential threats by demonstrating the strength of global military partnerships.



