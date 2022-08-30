Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, center, meets with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson leadership at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Kendall and his team discussed the importance of JBER in the Indo-Pacific region and engaged in discussions regarding the strength of U.S. regional alliances and relationships with leading regional partners, such as the Canadian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, is greeted by Canadian Air Force Brig. Gen. F. William Radiff, the Alaska North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Region deputy commander, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Kendall and his team discussed the installation’s mission and operations with local leadership and met with JBER Airmen during a luncheon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, center, poses with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson leadership at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 24, 2022. During his visit, Kendall and his team discussed the installation’s mission and operations with local leadership and met with JBER Airmen during a luncheon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall and his team visited JBER and discussed the importance of JBER in the Indo-Pacific region and engaged in discussions regarding the strength of U.S. regional alliances and relationships with leading regional partners, such as the Canadian Air Force.