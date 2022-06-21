220610-F-UN330-1122

A F-15SG Strike Eagle assigned to the Republic of Singapore Air Force receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 10, 2022. The JPARC airspace provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen and the Republic of Singapore Air Force to train for full spectrum engagement, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagement. The Strike Eagles are assigned to the 428th Fighter Squadron, RSAF, and a Stratotanker is assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

 Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan

