JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – F-15SG Strike Eagles assigned to the Republic of Singapore Air Force performs aerial refueling operations with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, June 10, 2022. The JPARC airspace provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen and the Republic of Singapore Air Force to train for full spectrum engagement, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagement. The Strike Eagles are assigned to the 428th Fighter Squadron, RSAF, and the Stratotanker is assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, Fairchild Air Force Base.