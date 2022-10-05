The 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron will begin scheduling appointments for maternity uniform issue at its Central Issue Facility on Oct. 1.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will participate in the Maternity Uniform Pilot Program, or “Rent the Camo,” which will temporarily issue Operational Camouflage Pattern maternity blouses, trousers, and undershirts to pregnant Airmen and Guardians.
“By ‘renting out’ the uniforms, [service members] can save up to the cost of three full uniform sets,” said Thamya Morales, a 773d LRS CIF supply technician. “They will be authorized three sets of loaned OCP tops, bottoms, and five maternity undershirts.”
Initial issue will occur on Oct. 6 – 7 for scheduled appointments and walk-ins will also be accepted during this time. Airmen interested in receiving a set must bring a copy of their orders and their Air Force Form 469, Duty Limiting Condition Report.
“If they [are unable] to pick up their uniforms on the selected dates, they must call and make an appointment,” Morales added.
Once issued, service members must return the OCPs within six months of delivery; undershirts are not required to be returned.
In 2020, the Defense Logistics Agency was directed to start a pilot program in each military branch to distribute maternity uniforms to pregnant service members under the “Rent the Camo: Access the Maternity Wear Act,” passed by Congress.
The DAF “Rent the Camo” pilot initiative is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2026.
Airmen and Guardians interested must call the 773d LRS CIF at (907) 384-2804.