U.S Air Force Major Rodiguez, a E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft pilot assigned to the 552 Air Control Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, flies over Denali National Park in a E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 23, 2022. RF-A exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of the U.S. and international forces and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Red Flag-Alaska 23-1, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, is scheduled to begin October 6 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through October 21. Red Flag-Alaska is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment.
Approximately 1,000 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 40 aircraft from over 15 units during this iteration of the exercise. In addition to the U.S., service members from approximately 2 nations are scheduled to participate, enabling them to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with fellow Airmen. Most aircraft will be based at, and fly from, Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
Red Flag-Alaska exercises provide unique opportunities to integrate various forces in a realistic threat environment and dates back to 1975, when it was held at Clark Air Base, Philippines, and was called Exercise Cope Thunder.