DHSS today announced 18 deaths of Alaska residents and 533 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 527 were residents in: Anchorage (200), Bethel (56), Fairbanks (54), Wasilla (50), Kodiak (25), Eagle River (17), Kusilvak Census Area (13), North Pole (13), Utqiaġvik (11), Kenai (10), Homer (9), Palmer (9), Chugiak (7), Soldotna (7), Bethel Census Area (5), Juneau (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (3), Sitka (3), Sterling (3), Chevak (2), Fairbanks North Star Borough (2), Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon (2), Hooper Bay (2), Kotzebue (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Nome (2), North Slope Borough (2), Unalaska (2), and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula, Cordova, Craig, Delta Junction, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Ketchikan, Seward, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Willow.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation
Juneau: one with a purpose under investigation
Locations under investigation: three with purposes under investigation
Ten resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 39,101 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,396.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 85.69 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 186.51 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 134.42 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 106.29 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 87.13 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 80.89 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 63.01 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 61.67 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 44.78 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 23.89 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 21.65 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 13.98 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 527 Alaska residents, 308 are male and 211 are female and eight are unknown. 43 are under the age of 10; 50 are aged 10-19; 98 are aged 20-29; 109 are aged 30-39; 60 are aged 40-49; 73 are aged 50-59; 49 are aged 60-69; 30 are aged 70-79 and 15 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 866 hospitalizations and 175 deaths, with 14 new hospitalizations and 18 new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Five deaths were recent:
A female Kenai resident in her 90s
A male Kenai resident in his 70s
A female Anchorage resident in her 70s
A male Anchorage resident in his 70s
A male Utqiaġvik resident in his 60s
Thirteen deaths were from death certificate reviews over the past several months:
A female Anchorage resident in her 90s
A female Anchorage resident in her 80s
A female Anchorage resident in her 80s
A male Anchorage resident in his 80s
A female Anchorage resident in her 70s
A male Anchorage resident in his 70s
A female Anchorage resident in her 50s
A male Anchorage resident in his 50s
A female Bethel Census Area resident in her 80s
A male Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area resident his 80s
A female Wasilla resident in her 80s
A male Southeast Fairbanks Census Area resident in his 60s
A female Kusilvak Census Area resident in her 20s
There are currently 136 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 10 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 146 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eighteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.4%.
TESTING – A total of 1,133,418 tests have been conducted, with 31,181 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.01%.