Maj. Arief Widyanto, Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) poses for a photo after reuniting with his former Ranger Instructor, 1st Sgt. Dan Alexander during Super Garuda Shield in Bataraja, Indonesia on Aug. 3, 2022. Super Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together. (Maj. Jonathan Daniell, 25th Infantry Division) (Sgt. Nicholle Salvatierra)

BATURAJA, INDONESIA – Among the hundreds of people present during the joint airborne operations in support of Super Garuda Airborne on Aug. 3, 2022, 1st Sergeant Dan Alexander, First Sergeant, A Company., 2-35 Infantry Battalion, spotted the Ranger tab on the shoulder of a Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) soldier. Alexander had encountered former Ranger students throughout his years in the Army, but never an international student in their home country.

“I asked him when he went through,” said Alexander. “His eyes lit up.”



