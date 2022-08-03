Les Gara, Democratic candidate from Anchorage
How should the state of Alaska set the amount of the Permanent Fund dividend each year?
I believe in a strong, growing PFD people can bank on, not the false, unfunded PFD promises this Governor has made to get votes.
We can have a strong PFD (that doesn’t take away from schools and other major priorities). But a Governor has to have the courage to fund it, without taking from schools, jobs, and the priorities that make Alaska strong, which Gov. Dunleavy never has. That’s why Dunleavy’s PFD averaged $1,230 his first 3 years as Governor.
Last year, with no plan again to fund a PFD, Dunleavy came up with a last minute plan to raid $3 billion from the Permanent Fund. That would have been the largest raid and reduction in Permanent Fund value in state history.
The most important part is funding a PFD, so it’s real and not false, and doesn’t require last-minute raids on the Permanent Fund by a Governor without a plan. Gov. Dunleavy has refused to do that until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year sent us one year of higher oil revenue, in an election year.
His record on the PFD is poor. In 2016 as a legislator, he voted to uphold the 2016 PFD Veto that reduced the PFD to $1,020 (I voted to override that veto saying it was not the way to set PFD policy Alaskans would accept, and Alaskans have been pitted against each other ever since).
Dunleavy has NEVER proposed any sustainable way to fund a PFD. My PFD with be real, strong, and funded.
We have to fund what we promise. I’d end $1.2 billion of unjustifiable oil company subsidies, so we have the funds to stop pitting Alaskans who support schools, a PFD, a construction job budget, road maintenance, and renewable energy projects against each other.
By getting a fair share for Alaska’s oil, we could have a growing PFD exceeding $2,000 EVERY year, and could strongly support schools, seniors, renewable energy projects, construction jobs, needed infrastructure and community projects, road maintenance, a strong Marine Highway, children, and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
This Governor has turned Alaskans against each other over these things every year. I’ll work to unite Alaskans again.
What’s Alaska’s biggest need, and how would you address it?
As someone who grew up in foster care, I know people deserve a fair and equal opportunity to succeed in life. Most Alaskans have battled some form of harm, but all of us deserve the right to a good education, opportunity, and an economy with good paying jobs, whether they are born rich or poor. The biggest need is to have a state with a a bright future again, and that means good schools and good jobs.
20,000 more people have left Alaska than moved here under this Governor because they see no commitment to public education for their children, and no future allowing their children to find good work here. I’d build a stronger economy.
We need to end $1.2 billion of unjustifiable state oil company subsidies, so we can afford the things that create opportunity and an economy. With those funds we could have great schools again, have a construction, infrastructure, and renewable energy budget that puts people to work across Alaska, not just in an election year. We could help families afford quality child care so they can go to work.
Good schools, a strong, affordable university and great job training will allow us to train a needed workforce, help people achieve their goals, and produce the workforce businesses need. If we don’t do this, people will keep moving away, and we won’t have the workforce to build a strong economy.
On the Gasline question – the questionnaire only offers a Yes or No option. The state can invest a modest amount if needed, only if we know we will make a positive return for Alaskans. A pipeline where we smartly and safely store greenhouse gasses underground will be the most likely to succeed. Politicians can’t keep promising failed gasline projects. The world is moving towards green energy. Politicians have to stop ignoring reality, and prove the natural gas technology to store greenhouse gasses is credible (it’s promising) as Asian natural gas buyers face rightful pressure to curb global warming. I would not favor a deal with Communist China, an untrustworthy partner.
What policies and laws should Alaska follow with regard to abortion?
I’m the only pro-choice candidate for Governor in this race. We should respect a woman’s right to choose, and require insurance companies and Medicaid to cover a year of contraception, which would reduce unintended pregnancies and abortions. I’m the only candidate who’ll ask future judges whether they’ll follow our pro-choice caselaw, so we don’t lose the right to choose by appointing judges who’ll take it away, as was just done on the federal level.
All my opponents describe themselves as “pro-life”. Some are extremists on choice, and would ban the right to choose. Governor Walker is pro-life. When he was governor he sued to block most Medicaid coverage of abortion for low income Alaskans, which was consistent with his current pro-life values. He promises, as he did last time he was Governor, that he’ll put his personal views against choice to the side.
In the end, last time he could not act against his personal pro-life values. Voters can judge his current promise and his past record.
I can only say with confidence what I’ll do. I’m the only candidate who can truthfully say I’m pro-choice and believe in your right to choose.
All my remaining opponents are extreme in their opposition to the right to choose. In August I hope you’ll vote for me and Jessica, the only pro-choice team in this race. In November, when there’s ranked choice voting, I’ll rank Walker second, ahead of candidates who are extreme in their anti-choice positions and views, and who I know for sure will act to eliminate your right to choose.
How should the state reduce the threat of gun violence and mass shootings?
Alaska is a state where people need firearms to hunt, and for self defense, and I would not change that. I support the 2nd Amendment. There is room for smart, bi-partisan safety legislation that Republicans and Democrats support, that does not take away 2nd Amendment rights. Republican and Democratic states, and former Republican Vice President Mike Pence, have supported carefully written laws allowing the temporary removal of firearms from those who are a proven fatal danger to themselves or others. Such a law needs to be written in a way that requires evidence, and due process, so firearms aren’t wrongly removed from anyone.
People on both sides of this issue agree we have inadequate mental health treatment, and we should do more than just say those words. We have to act to fill Alaska’s major mental health treatment gaps. That will make us safer, and provide humane help to those in need.
Currently former President Trump’s ban on equipment that can turn a legal firearm into an illegal automatic weapon (bump stocks) is being debated in the courts. If the Trump federal order falls, I would try to find bi-partisan consensus on equipment that allows one press of a trigger to shoot multiple rounds of ammunition, and that rule would have to be narrowly and smartly written. Citizens deserve legal fireams, but machine guns that shoot multiple rounds with one pull of a trigger are already illegal, and equipment turning a firearm into a machine gun shouldn’t be allowed as the number of mass shootings continues.
Christopher Kurka, Republican candidate from Wasilla
How should the state of Alaska set the amount of the Permanent Fund dividend each year?
Like it always has before it was stolen: with the traditional formula currently in statute. As Governor I will veto all budget bills until the legislature sends me a bill with the full statutory Permanent Fund Dividend! I am the only candidate who has been willing to make this commitment.
Regarding the yes/no question #2 above: the question is disingenuous. The $30 billion in the Earning Reserves Account of the Permanent Fund is largely made up of stolen PFD’s. Those pushing for moving the ERA into the corpus of the fund want to do so for the purpose of increased government spending. I have consistently fought to pay back stolen PFD’s and will continue to do so.
What’s Alaska’s biggest need, and how would you address it?
Freedom! Alaska is swimming in wealth and potential economic opportunity yet the government stands in the way or responsible development. We need to get the government out of the way so that the private sector can effectively pursue resource development and economic growth in Alaska.
What policies and laws should Alaska follow with regard to abortion?
The Alaska Constitution in Art. 1 Sec. 1 opens with the words “This constitution is dedicated to the principles that all persons have a natural Right to Life…” On day one of a Kurka administration I will end the abortion payments to Planned Parenthood. I will continue to push the legislature to pass the Life at Conception/Pre-born Child Equality Act, guaranteeing equal protection under the law for children in the womb.
How should the state reduce the threat of gun violence and mass shootings?
More guns! We need to eliminate criminal safety zones and stop providing soft targets for mass killers in the form of “gun free zones”. Teachers have a constitutionally protected right to be armed; as Governor I will ensure that right is protected.
Billy Toien, Libertarian candidate from Anchorage
How should the state of Alaska set the amount of the Permanent Fund dividend each year?
According to the historic formula after a 100% state audit.
What’s Alaska’s biggest need, and how would you address it?
Re-founding the state and then a 100% state audit.
What policies and laws should Alaska follow with regard to abortion?
Although my personal sentiments are pro-life; this is not something that can be forced one way or the other by legislation.
How should the state reduce the threat of gun violence and mass shootings?
An un-infringed right of self defense. Also, we must cease and desist the drugging of our children.
Bill Walker, nonpartisan candidate from Valdez
How should the state of Alaska set the amount of the Permanent Fund dividend each year?
A governor does not have a checkbook, the legislature does, and it is very misleading for a governor to guarantee any PFD amount without the support of the legislature. For more than eight years, the legislature has been high centered over the amount of the Dividend. We commit to provide real leadership, and work with the Legislature to update the 40-year-old formula for a predictable amount that Alaskans can rely upon long into the future. Our position is that the PFD should be predictable and the highest we can afford but not at the expense of future generations receiving a PFD, high taxes, or weakened government services such as education and public safety.
What’s Alaska’s biggest need, and how would you address it?
Alaska’s biggest need is leadership with a vision for its economy and its future – and that takes real leadership. Right now, Alaska is like a rudderless ship bouncing off the rocks with no captain taking the helm. We need to rebuild trust, enact a fiscal plan, resolve the PFD formula and grow the Permanent Fund. A stable, balanced budget, with reasonable PFDs, affordable housing, childcare and low cost energy sets the stage for economic development. Too many Alaskans are leaving the state because they can’t see an economic future for themselves or their families. This must be corrected, and we’ve got to get our economy growing again. Too many businesses are leaving the state, or deciding not to invest here, because the economy is weak and energy prices are too high. We must stabilize our budget, invest in education, lower the cost of energy, and rebuild our infrastructure to get our economy growing once again.
What policies and laws should Alaska follow with regard to abortion?
Alaska’s Constitution is clear: the constitutional right to privacy protects a woman’s right to choose in our state. That constitutional right will continue to be protected in our administration, and we oppose a constitutional convention. Our administration will veto any legislation that violates this and any other right or runs afoul of constitutional protections.
How should the state reduce the threat of gun violence and mass shootings?
Many Alaskans remember one of the country’s first mass shootings in Bethel. Most of us remember where we were when we heard the terrible news of the lives lost that day. Gun violence is tragic, and often preventable. We strongly support the Second Amendment and are both gun owners ourselves. Alaskans, however, also understand the importance of responsible gun ownership. With the increasing discussion of red-flag laws that work to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill, dangerous, or unfit individuals we think Alaska can both defend our right to bear arms while working to prevent gun violence and mass shootings here in Alaska.
Charlie Pierce, Republican candidate from Soldotna
How should the state of Alaska set the amount of the Permanent Fund dividend each year?
I support the payment of the PFD by the statutory formula and will work to restore the the statutory PFD as an “Alaskan Right”
What’s Alaska’s biggest need, and how would you address it?
Alaska is faced with a number of significant needs. To single any one out would not do justice to the residents of our state. Managing our budget, the PFD allocation, our education system, senior citizen, military and veteran affairs are just a few requiring attention and leadership.
What policies and laws should Alaska follow with regard to abortion?
The laws of the State of Alaska must be followed. The constitution, as currently written addresses abortion under the “right to privacy” provision.
How should the state reduce the threat of gun violence and mass shootings?
64.5 % of Alaska households have firearms and our right to bear arms is a fabric of Alaskan society. Our states “gun violence” statistics are a majority caused by criminal activity and domestic disputes. Firearm safety, early intervention in domestic issues and a support for law enforcement are all measures that can be taken to reduce those threats. As Mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough I introduced and passed an Ordinance declaring the Borough to be a 2nd amendment sanctuary Borough, to protect your right to bear arms.