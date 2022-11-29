FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Project Convergence 22 provided leaders an opportunity to test new technologies including sustainment capabilities that empower a Sensor to Shooter to Sustainer loop and back again, creating a data loop that enables informed decision making at echelon.

“Speed, range and convergence will give us the advantage we need as the characters of war changes,” said the Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville at the PC22’s demonstration day for scenario B at the Fort Irwin, California, Nov. 9. “Before we talked about interoperability and how will we interoperate but now we want to be integrated from force to force at the speed of relevance at the time. That’s what will give us the capabilities that we need.”



