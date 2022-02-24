Though he finished his first Iditarod, musher Will Troshynski still feels like a rookie. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 race took a different route. While as difficult as any other course, it started and finished in Willow and missed iconic moments.
“I’m calling myself a coastal rookie,” Troshynski said in a Zoom interview from his home in Fairbanks. “It felt like I did an extended other race.”
Troshynski has been mushing since he was 14 years old. “The goal has always been to get to Nome.”
As far as he knows, he is the first out transgender man to finish the Iditarod. Other transgender people have participated, and others have come out later.
In some ways, his relationship to his gender feels similar to having done the 2021 Iditarod. “Anybody who knows the race is ‘yes, you are a veteran. You accomplished it.’ I did all the things that matter. But I don’t feel like I did it. … It feels similar to trying to be recognized as the gender I identify with.” Especially as he medically transitions and can’t yet grow a beard.
“For both things, I know these things are really surface level, but we train our brain to think that having a full beard and having those markers that society reflects back at you matter. Did you finish the Iditarod? Are you a man?”
On an intellectual level he knows it doesn’t matter, but when so much in society indicates otherwise, “it’s easy to have those niggling doubts rain down on you.”
The Iditarod is one of the rare world sports where all genders compete in the same category. “In a way, it’s very Alaskan. People don’t care who you are. It’s about work ethic. But another ethic is that you don’t talk about it. I didn’t know about any other LGBTQ person in mushing.” There was the idea that “it’s okay to be it, but not talk about it.”
Troshynski speaks out about his gender identity because he believes it is vital for young people to see that LGBTQ+ folks can do all sorts of things. He’s doing his part to open that door and ideas for other people.
Growing up in Wasilla, he didn’t know any queer people. “Or I didn’t think I did. I felt profoundly alone.” That isolated feeling created despair. “I would have been in a better place if I had known other queer people.”
Now with a team of supporters, furry and human, Troshynski not only wants to be visible. He also wants to work on increasing access to sport of mushing, where he gets to let dogs do what they want to do. He feels lucky to be the “water boy of the team.”
There is no alpha dog on his team. That term is actually a misnomer. The dogs are sibling teammates. None of them is in charge – though there are a few sassy dogs. “We’re a unit, not a dictatorship.”
Hopefully the dogs of ATAO kennel and their human water boy will reach the famous finish arch in Nome one day, but no matter what anyone else says or thinks, he’s already an Iditarod finisher and a man. Nobody can take that away from him.
Meet the team at https://ataokennel.com/
Laura Carpenter (they/she) is a writer and activist living on Dena’ina land. Learn more at lauracarpenter.gay. Connect with Laura on Twitter and Instagram at @lalauramarlene.