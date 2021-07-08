Soldotna-based “Narrow Roads Production” has declined to photograph the wedding of a same-sex couple who sought the company’s services to memorialize their wedding.
Citing a “struggle with a personal conviction” in an email sent to the couple by Narrow Roads Production photographer Shawna Shields — the email states that after 'prayer and seeking counsel' and believing that marriage is a sacred act ordained by God, between a man and a woman, the business was declining to contract with the couple for their special day.
The email sent by the Narrow Roads photographer said that the decision not to contract for the wedding had nothing to do with the two “beautiful individuals” writing that they both were “some of the sweetest women” the photographer, Shawna, had ever met.
Social media users have taken to the Narrow Roads Facebook page to leave reviews for the business, which holds a 5-star rating on the social media platform.
In response to the email from Narrow Roads now circulating on social media, some have accused the business of engaging in “discrimination and homophobia” under the guise of “religious beliefs.” Others wrote that discriminating against gay couples in the name of religious “beliefs” was very “un-Christian.”
One commenter on the Narrow Roads Facebook page wrote that it was “sad” issues like this existed in 2021 and likened the businesses’ denial to contract with a same-sex couple — the equivalent of refusing to serve a straight couple food.
Other reviews supported the business, calling Shawna and Narrow Roads “amazing, professional, and passionate.” Others suggested that the photographer handled “staying true” to their convictions while “extending grace” in their explanation to the couple showed the photographer’s “character.”
Both the website and Facebook page for Narrow Roads have Christian references on them, including Matthew 7:14, which reads, “Small is the gate and narrow is the road that leads to life.”
Attempts to immediately reach the couple for comment were unsuccessful, as was an after-hours attempt to reach Narrow Roads Production. This article will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.