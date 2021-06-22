The Pride Flag was raised over Anchorage’s City Hall Monday for the first time in the city’s history. In attendance were Alaska State Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, Assembly members Christopher Constant, Forrest Dunbar, and Felix Rivera.
Speaking publicly for what is believed to be the first time since the April election about the recall effort, Assemblyman Felix Rivera told onlookers that the recall effort mounted against him was “without a doubt, a homophobic attempt to take out an Assemblymember,” adding “thankfully it failed handily” as the group of onlookers applauded.
Rivera spoke to the crowd reassuring them that while the LGBTQIA community has faced struggles in the past, much progress had been made in Anchorage over the past few years, noting that for the first time that the top two leadership positions in the Municipality — Interim Acting Mayor and the Chair of the Anchorage Assembly were part of the LGBTQ community.
Rivera told the group of onlookers as he turned to look at the Pride Flag flying above City Hall, “that whatever this flag represents to you, you’ll be able to see it here, for the entire month of June.”
Rivera added that even though the LGBTQI community had made much progress over the years, adding that as a community, “we have so much more to do.”
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar also spoke at today’s event, reminding people of the importance of sending elected officials to the Assembly Chambers who believe in equal rights.
The East Anchorage representative of the Anchorage Assembly said at today’s event that he attended the Pride Memorial Service this past Sunday and recognized the pioneers of the LGBTQ movement, saying “that all of us are standing on the shoulders of giants.”