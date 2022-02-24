By Laura Carpenter
The first time someone deliberately referred to me as a “they,” my feet skipped with joy. While many people refer to me as a she and that is okay with me, it is a special kind of wonderful when folks recognize that I’m more than a she as well.
Pronouns are a way that we refer to one another. Pronouns include she/her, he/him, me/my, we/us, you/your and they/them. People also connect to xe/xir, ze/zir, ki and more. Some people use no pronouns and are referred to as a name only.
A 2020 Trevor Project study found that “1 in 4 LGBTQ youth use pronouns or pronoun combinations that fall outside of the binary construction of gender. Although 75% of youth use either he/him or she/her exclusively, 25% of LGBTQ youth use they/them exclusively, a combination of he/him, she/her, or they/them, or neopronouns such as ze/zir or fae/faer.”
For some people, their brain twists up when they think about applying they/them to a single person. However, they/them has been used as such in the English language for quite some time. The Oxford English Dictionary traces singular use of they back to 1375, where it appears in the medieval romance ‘William and the Werewolf,’ according to a post on the dictionary’s website.
Perhaps without realizing it, people often use they/them for situations when the gender of another person is unknown or irrelevant. For example, someone knocks at the door. Your roommate answers. After the person leaves, you ask your roommate, “What did they want?”
Also, they/them as a pronoun can reflect gender neutrality and/or gender plurality. “They is plural. Let that sink in,” says Charlene Aqpik Apok, the Gender Justice and Healing Director at Native Movement. Aqpik uses she/her and they/them pronouns. To them, pronouns are “an expression of who we are.”
As Aqpik began to learn the Inupiaq language, which doesn’t have gendered pronouns, they discovered that they/them aligns more with Indigenous way of knowing. She also feels connected to the “sacred feminine.”
Neither the super feminine or masculine resonate exclusively with Zaide Manzano, who performs as the drag artist Dela Rosa and uses they/them pronouns. “Some days I present as more feminine. Some days more masculine. They/them feels more strongly consistent.”
It is a misconception that “just because a person presents as feminine that someone automatically uses she/her and masculine he/him,” says Zaide. “That is the experience for a lot of people, but that isn’t always the case.”
A person of Hispanic and Indigenous heritage, Zaide is on a journey with their gender. “It took me so long to explore my gender identity. Freedom to do so is liberating.” Zaide is also on a journey to decolonize themself. “My ancestors didn’t believe in the gender binary. These beliefs were instilled in us because of colonization. I’m following in the footsteps of my ancestors.”
A lot of Zaide’s drag work is very feminine. “I never got to explore femininity on my own terms in my culture. … Dela Rosa is an alternate reality version of myself. I’m reclaiming femininity in a way that I want.”
When people use they/them to refer to Zaide, “they see my experience and see it as valid. I feel seen. I feel validated.”
The Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that “42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. Transgender and nonbinary youth who reported having pronouns respected by all of the people they lived with attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected by anyone with whom they lived.”
“It gets down to autonomy and being self-determined,” says Aqpik. Making spaces for gender fluidity and honoring people’s pronouns create “pathways of belonging” and opportunities for people to be their “full, best self. Be their real selves.”
What you can do
Reflect on your relationship with your pronouns and gender identity. Why does one or more pronoun speak to you or not? What feels good when people refer to you?
Share your pronouns when you introduce yourself. You can also include pronouns in your email signature.
Honor the pronouns people use when they share theirs with you.
Practice using they/them as a singular pronoun.
Get comfortable with not knowing someone’s pronouns based on their name or appearance.
Accept that people’s pronouns (and your own!) may change as they affirm their gender identity. Some people’s gender is more fluid, and their pronouns may change with the day. I discovered that they/them felt good to me when I was almost 40. It’s never too late to learn more about yourself.
Make space for those that may not be safe sharing their pronouns. Honor how they would like to be referred to in the given situation.
If you make a mistake, apologize and do better next time. Don’t make the mistake about you.
Learn about your cultures and the cultures where you live. What can you discover about your relationship with and history of pronouns and gender?
Research and learn! This article is only the beginning of a wonderful journey with understanding and learning more about pronouns and yourself.
Resources
Trevor Project Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth, https://www.thetrevorproject.org/resources/guide/a-guide-to-being-an-ally-to-transgender-and-nonbinary-youth/
What and Why of Pronouns https://www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why
Native Movement and Gender Justice https://www.nativemovement.org/gender-justice
International Pronouns Day is October 20 https://pronounsday.org/
“Beyond the Gender Binary” by Alok Vaid-Menon https://alokvmenon.myshopify.com/products/beyond-the-gender-binary-book
“Seeing Gender: An Illustrated Guide to Identity and Expression” by Iris Gottlieb https://bookshop.org/books/seeing-gender-an-illustrated-guide-to-identity-and-expression/9781452176611
Laura Carpenter mainly uses they/them and she/her pronouns, though sometimes he/him feels right and sometimes the English language hasn’t caught up to how Laura feels. Connect with Laura on Twitter and Instagram at @lalauramarlene.