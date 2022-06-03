When I was five years old and my father wouldn’t let me wear socks with butterflies on them, I wondered, “What’s wrong with the way I want to present myself to the world?” And when my best friend in high school was bullied for kissing another boy, I wondered, “What’s wrong with the way he loves, and who he wants to share his love with?” Now I know that there was nothing wrong with how we wanted to live. And that’s what Pride is all about. Not only accepting ourselves without shame, but embracing ourselves with pride. This June, I hope that we can all remember that, and live our truths together. Although there will not be an official Pride Fest in Anchorage this year, there will be a good handful of events this month to create safe spaces for us to embrace ourselves with pride.
On Friday, June 3, Stand Up Alaska and Out North will be hosting the Pride Block Party, taking place on D Street, between 4th and 5th Ave, from 5PM-8PM. This event will include live speakers, a clothing and book swap, LGBTQ+ trivia, free rapid HIV testing, and music from DJ Big Gay Mike.
On Thursday, June 9, Anchorage Community Land Trust will be working with Grow North Farm to host the Pride Artist and Maker Popup Market from 4PM-7PM. Taking place at the Grow North Farm in Mountain View, this market will feature booths for queer artists from around Alaska to share and sell their work.
On Sunday, June 12, Penny Dragful and Lamia Monroe will be hosting the Sunny Side Pride Drag Brunch from 12PM-4PM at Williwaw Social. This 21+ event will include two drag shows, the first beginning at noon, and the second at 2:30PM. The shows will feature performers Dela Rosa, Golden Delicious, Athena Nuff, and Mars Moanroe, with general admission tickets listed at $10.
On Saturday, June 25, the Pride Bar Crawl will kick off from Avenue Bar at 4PM, extending to Fat Ptarmigan, Pioneer Bar, and The Gaslight Bar until midnight. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Trevor Project, an organization that provides support and mental health services to queer youth around the United States.
For those wanting to venture outside of Anchorage, Seward Pride Weekend will begin Friday, June 3 at 4PM, and will continue through the weekend until Sunday, June 5 at 7PM. The festivites will include activities such as a hike of Exit Glacier, a cruise of Resurrection Bay, and a community barbecue. On Friday, June 17, Soldotna Pride will be taking place from 5:45PM-10PM at Soldotna Creek Park. This event will feature vendor booths, live music and speakers, and more.