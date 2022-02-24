Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and gender expansive people in Alaska have some of the same mental health issues and joys as anyone anywhere. In Alaska, however, people also face high rates depression, anxiety and other health issues in the overall population, and LGBTQ+ people face discrimination, denial of human rights, and barriers to access affirming care.
“Before we can even address the individual needs of people, we have to first acknowledge, disrupt, and address the ongoing harm perpetuated when people are immersed, daily, in the environmental toxins of transphobia and homophobia,” wrote members of the Choosing Our Roots collective in an email interview with Anchorage Press. A nonprofit organization, Choosing Our Roots works to safely house LGBTQ+ youth in Alaska.
According to a 2020 Alaskan LGBTQ+ Health Needs Assessment Survey conducted by Identity, CenterLink and partners, 85% of respondents experienced symptoms of a mental health disorder within the past year, but only 50% received treatment or counseling.
Many LGBTQ+ people fear or mistrust health care providers. According to the aforementioned health needs assessment, more than a quarter of LGBTQ+ people in Alaska are not out to any of their healthcare providers, and 65% of respondents fear a negative reaction if they came out to a provider.
“Many mental health professionals aren’t equipped to deal with the unique struggles of queer folk,” said a youth participant in Choosing Our Roots’ program. Anchorage Press is keeping the names of participants anonymous for safety and privacy.
Incompetent providers can lead to a “perpetuation of trauma,” said Dr. Tracey Wiese, APRN, clinical director of Identity Health Clinic and owner of Full Spectrum Health. For example, a lesbian couple attends therapy for reasons not related to their sexuality, but the provider wants to focus on the couple’s sexualities.
Most of the transgender clients that Anchorage mental health provider Dr. Ebony McClain, Ph.D., works with are not in therapy for gender dysphoria. “They are here for anxiety or depression.” She finds the ignorance in the greater community “astounding and frustrating.”
Some providers might also “see certain relationships as a character flaw and clients as wrong, sick and shameful,” said Dr. Wiese. Therapists might allow personal values to cross over into their work without knowing it. “Even within the queer community, misogyny and cis-heteronormativity are ingrained.”
A therapist’s judgement about polyamory, for instance, could ruin an otherwise positive relationship with clients who had made good progress.
Dr. Wiese said that there are misconceptions that LGBTQ+ people are “this way because we are traumatized or that we are this way because we don’t have family values – when really we have core family values that are different.”
Dr. McClain spends a lot of time working on childhood narratives with her clients who may believe that they are not worthy of love or that they are something shameful. “That childhood narrative follows us. Until we have an intervention, we tend to believe it.”
LGBTQ+ people holding additional marginalized identities face more barriers and discrimination. The impacts of white supremacy and colonialism on Black, Brown, and Indigenous people magnify harm to wellbeing.
Issues can also be amplified for LGBTQ+ people experiencing houselessness, poverty, lack of health insurance, disabilities, and some immigration statuses.
A 2021 Trevor Project survey found that 52% Native and Indigenous LGBTQ youth nationwide seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, and 31% attempted suicide.
Healing is possible. Positive community protective factors include access to safe and stable housing, access to health care, and community members feeling connected to each other.
Dr. Wiese finds “strengths in our queer community and creative ways to access resilience. There are resources and queer joy making out there.”
For example, Choosing Our Roots hosts regular, multi-generational community chats.
Dr. McClain said that it is “important that people are not silent. Find connections and speak up.” She added that gratitude is a “known contributor to happiness and joy.” She tries to find things to be thankful for every day, even when things seem to be falling apart.
“Mental health care is more than therapy,” said a youth participant in Choosing Our Roots’ program. “It’s basic needs being met and quality time outside with people. It’s being able to find purpose or passion or contentment in what we do with our lives.”
Choosing Out Roots recommends that folks who want to support the wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community in Alaska volunteer with them. “Cisgender and heterosexual community members can take the lead on creating safer spaces that are welcoming for queer people, actively intentional and affirming spaces that center on queer experience wherever they go.”
Resources
If you need mental health support, help is available.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860
The Trevor Project Lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth: 1-866-488-7386
SAGE Elder Hotline: 1-888-234-SAGE (7243)
Anchorage Mental Health Crisis Line: 907-563-3200
LGBTQ+ friendly mental health providers in Alaska https://identityalaska.org/support/health-care-lgbt/mental-health-lgbt/
Laura Carpenter is grateful for their family and to live in Alaska. Connect with Laura on Twitter and Instagram at @lalauramarlene.