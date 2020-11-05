Please contact us with the way you would like your name to appear on the certificate and let us know how you'd prefer to receive your certificate, by emailing editor@anchoragepress.com. Look for all the winners in next week's printed edition.

BARS

Best Bar to Dance In

1st - Mad Myrna’s

2nd - Carousel Lounge

3rd - Koot’s

Best Bartender

1st - JD at Timeout Lounge

2nd - Rachel at Longbranch

3rd - Kayla Mock

Best Bloody Mary

1st - Humpy’s

2nd - Spenard Roadhouse

3rd - F Street Station

Best Brewery

1st - King Street Brewing

2nd - 49th State Brewing

3rd - Midnight Sun Brewery

Best Craft Cocktails

1st - Fiori D’Italia

2nd - Van’s Dive Bar

3rd - Ginger

Best Dive Bar

1st - Van’s Dive Bar

2nd - Carousel Lounge

3rd - Time Out Lounge

Best Gay Bar

1st - Mad Myrna’s

2nd - Van’s Dive Bar

3rd - Koot’s

Best Karaoke Bar

1st - Asia Garden

2nd - Carousel Lounge

3rd - Blue Fox

Best Local Beer

1st - 49th State Brewing

2nd - Anchorage Brewing Company

3rd - Midnight Sun Brewing

Best Margarita

1st - Bear Tooth 

2nd - Gallo’s 

3rd - La Mex

Best Martini

1st - Fiori D’Italia

2nd - Crow’s Nest

3rd - Suite 100

Best Night Club

1st - Mad Myrna’s

2nd - Carousel Lounge

3rd - Bernie’s Bungalow

Best Outdoor Atmosphere

1st - 49th State Brewing 

2nd - Bernie’s Bungalow

3rd - Bradley House

Best Place to Play Darts

1st - Carousel Lounge

2nd - Cabin Tavern

3rd - Buckaroo Club

Best Place to Play Pool

1st - Carousel Lounge

2nd - Flattop Pizza + Pool

3rd - Buckaroo Club

Best Sports Bar

1st - 907 Alehouse

2nd - Peanut Farm

3rd - Crossroads Lounge

Best Strip Club

1st - Great Alaskan Bush Company

2nd - Koot’s

3rd - Club Sinrock

Best Tap Selection

1st - Humpy’s

2nd - 49th State Brewing

3rd - Hearth Artisan Pizza

Best Wine Shop

1st - Winestyles of Anchorage

2nd - Crush Bistro

3rd - Brown Jug

CANNABIS

Best Atmosphere

1st - Raspberry Roots

2nd - Catalyst Cannabis

3rd - Great Northern Cannabis

Best Budtender

1st - T Chavera

2nd - Samantha Rodgers

3rd - Devon Deptula

Best CBD Oil Brand

1st - Canamo

2nd - Frontier CBDs

3rd - Alaska Cannabis Exchange

Best Cultivation

1st - Raspberry Roots

2nd - Catalyst Cannabis

3rd - Great Northern Cannabis

Best Customer Service

1st - Raspberry Roots

2nd - Enlighten Alaska

3rd - Great Northern Cannabis

Best Dispensary

1st - Raspberry Roots

2nd - King Street Cannabis

3rd - Enlighten AK

Best Edibles Brand

1st - Northern Delights

2nd - Chef Bombshell

3rd - MoMo’s Bakery

Best Flower

1st - Raspberry Roots

2nd - Catalyst Cannabis

3rd - Great Northern Cannabis

Best Head Shop

1st - Planet X

2nd - King Street Cannabis

3rd - Popeye’s Emporium

Best Inventory

1st - Enlighten AK

2nd (tie) - Great Northern Cannabis/Raspberry Roots

3rd - Catalyst Cannabis

Best Pre-rolls

1st - Raspberry Roots

2nd - Catalyst Cannabis

3rd - Great Northern Cannabis

COV

Best Local Hand Sanitizer

1st - Denali Spirits

2nd - 49th State Solstice IPA Sanitizer

3rd - Alaska Proof

Best Place to Get a Mask

1st - Common Goods Masks

2nd - The Lacy Lounge

3rd - Alaska Mask Makers

Best Place to Get Tested

1st - Providence Drive-Thru Testing

2nd - Loussac Library Drive-Up

3rd - Ted Stevens International Airport

Best Quarantine Activity

1st - Cannabis

2nd - Quality time with family

3rd - Binge watching TV

Best Virtual Event

1st - Zoom Classes with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret

2nd - Burnin With Bombshell

3rd - Mad Myrna’s Drag Show

Politician You’d Most Want to Hunker Down with

1st - None

2nd - Forest Dunbar

3rd - Mayor Adam West

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Actor

1st - Cameron Morrison

2nd - Frank Delaney

3rd - Amable

Best Actress

1st - Rebecca Gamache

2nd - Regina Welch

3rd - Krista Schwarting

Best Burlesque Performer

1st - Lady Duchess

2nd - Bunnicula Blanc

3rd - Violet Leevamp

Best Antique Store

1st - Pat Rack Antiques

2nd - ReThink Used Furnishing & Decor

3rd - Ozarks

Best Art Gallery

1st - Stephan Fine Arts

2nd - Dos Manos Gallery

3rd - Sevigny Studios

Best Athlete

1st - Kikkan Randall

2nd - Joshua Yancha

3rd - Katnado

Best Band - Cover

1st - Danger Money

2nd - Rogues & Wenches

3rd - I Like Robots

Best Band - Original

1st - 36 Crazyfists

2nd - Rogues & Wenches

3rd - Medium Build

Best Blogger

1st - One Hot Mess Alaska

2nd - Rachel Ayers

3rd - AK Concerts

Best Bookstore

1st - Title Wave Books

2nd - The Writer’s Block

3rd - Barnes & Noble

Best Burlesque Show

1st - Sweet Cheeks Cabaret

2nd - VivaVoom

3rd - Gracie Goodnight Productions

Best Club DJ

1st - DJ Blaque

2nd - DJ Greg, aka Mr. Awesome

3rd - DJ Spencer Lee

Best Dance Studio

1st - Alaska Dance Theater

2nd - Underground Dance Company

3rd - Studio Pulse Center for Dance

Best Drag Artist

1st - Hank VanDickerson

2nd - Ivanna Kischacok

3rd - Goldie Delicious

Best Exotic Dancer

1st - Pandora LaPush

2nd - Violet Leevamp

3rd - Nales

Best First Friday Venue

1st - The Writer’s Block

2nd - Stephan’s Fine Art

3rd - Moose a la Mode

Best Hip-Hop Artist

1st - Phoebe Fabrique

2nd - Alaska Redd

3rd - DC the Savage

Best Live Theater Company

1st - Alaska Sound Celebration

2nd - Sweet Cheeks Cabaret

3rd - TBA Theater

Best Live Theater Venue

1st - The Cheeky Room at MBC DOW

2nd - Mad Myrna’s

3rd - Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Best Local TV Newscast

1st - KTUU

2nd - KTVA Daybreak

Best Mobile DJ

1st - DJ Blaque

2nd - DJ Spencer Lee

3rd - DJ Fractal Theory

Best Museum

1st - Anchorage Museum

2nd - Anchorage Museum of Science and Nature

3rd - Alaska Aviation Museum

Best Music Venue

1st - Van’s Dive Bar

2nd - Koot’s

3rd - Williwaw Social

Best New Band

1st - Pipeline Vocal Project

2nd - Anchorage Cabarets

3rd - Ghosts of Sunset

Best Open Mic

1st - Van’s Dive Bar

2nd - Koot’s

3rd - Carousel Lounge

Best Piercing

1st - The Hole Look

2nd - Body Piercing Unlimited

3rd - Blake Thomas

Best Photographer

1st - Joshua Veldstra Photography

2nd - Caitlin Pobieglo

3rd - Gutierrez Photography

Best Podcast

1st - The School of Woo Woo

2nd - The Blaze Bell Show

3rd - The Jungle Room Podcast

Best Print Journalist

1st - RJ Johnson

2nd - Julia O’Malley

3rd - Dermot Cole

Best Radio DJ

1st - Casey B

2nd - Bob Lester

3rd - Malie Delgado

Best Radio Station

1st - KSKA 91.1 FM

2nd - KBER 104.1 FM

3rd - KZND 94.7 FM

Best Talk Show Host

1st - Casey B

2nd - Bob Lester

3rd - Mike Ford

Best Set/Costume Designer

1st - Phoebe Fabrique

2nd - Brigitte Hofmann

3rd - Jennifer Wright

Best Singer/Songwriter

1st - Becky Kotter

2nd - Myra Maines

3rd - Emma Hill

Best Sound Tech

1st - Lucy Peckham

2nd - Allen Nielsen

3rd - Henry Hartman

Best Sports Team

1st - Rage City Roller Derby

2nd - UAA Seawolves Hockey

3rd - Alaska Quarantined Chug Buds

Best Stand Up Comic

1st - Justin Hoyt

2nd - Sabrina Speers

3rd - Matt Collins

Best Tattoo Parlor

1st - The Hole Look

2nd - Body Piercing Unlimited

3rd - Larry Allen & Associates

Best TV Personality

1st - Maria Downey

2nd - Jackie Purcell

3rd - Steve MacDonald

Best Visual Artist

1st - Amanda Rose Warren

2nd - Annie Brace

3rd - V Rae

Best Vocalist - Female

1st - Violet Lee Vamp

2nd - Megan Killoran

3rd - Regina Welch

Best Vocalist - Male

1st - Nick Carpenter

2nd - Ken Peltier

3rd - Peter Ettinger

HEALTH CARE

Best Aesthetician

1st - Esthetics by Hanna

2nd - Kelly Sweany

3rd - Katie Chadwick

Best Chiropractor

1st - Ave’ Holistic Health & Chiropractic

2nd - Whole Family Chiropractic

3rd - Adam Groch

Best Counseling

1st - Wisdom Traditions

2nd - Cornerstone Clinic

3rd - Counseling Solutions of Alaska

Best Crossfit

1st - Turnagain Crossfit

2nd - Crossfit Alaska

3rd - Planet Fitness

Best Day/Medi Spa

1st - The Skinlife MedSpa

2nd - Accent Center for Ear, Nose and Throat

3rd - Catelyn’s Place Day Spa

Best Dentist

1st - Chase Lundin

2nd - Caitlin Barnes

3rd - Huffman Family Dentistry

Best Dermatologist

1st - Janine Miller

2nd - Robert Moreland

3rd - Roy E. Howard

Best Eye Care

1st - Makar Eyecare

2nd - Dimond Vision

3rd - Alaska Eyecare Center

Best Gynecologist

1st - Advanced Midwifery and Wellness

2nd - Anchorage Women’s Clinic

3rd - Cindy Earley

Best Health Club

1st - Pure Barre

2nd - Vib Cycle

3rd - Rys Fitness

Best Imaging

1st - Providence Imaging Center

2nd - Imaging Associates

3rd - Alaska Imaging

Best Nurse

1st - Kamala Steiner

2nd - Angeline Ketah

3rd - CeCe Morris

Best Oncologist 

1st - Mary Stewart

2nd - Alaska Cyberknife Center

3rd - Kendall Webb

Best Orthodontist

1st - Brian Hartman

2nd (tied) - Jack Duclos/Murray Orthodontics

3rd - Northern Smiles Orthodontics

Best Orthopedic Surgeon

1st - Kevin Paisley

2nd - Adrian Ryan

3rd - Michael McNamara

Best Pediatrician

1st - LaTouche Pediatrics

2nd - John Tappel

3rd - Shannon Smith

Best Personal Trainer

1st - Hannah Wandersee

2nd - Sabrina Jurasek

3rd - Tatiana Otis

Best Physical Therapist

1st - Amanda Atwood

2nd - Denali Physical Therapy

3rd - Rebound Sports & Orthopedics

Best Plastic Surgeon

1st - Jana Cole

2nd - Sarah Troxel

3rd - Mary Jo Wright

Best Primary Care Physician

1st - Allison Critchlow

2nd - Mary Ann Foland

3rd - Lee Loretta

Best Psychiatrist

1st - Lisa Lindquist

2nd - Shirley Mountain

3rd - Elwin D. Hjellen

Best Psychologist

1st - Gwendoline DeWitt

2nd - Lisa Lindquist

3rd - Kelvin Pace

Best Spinning, Zumba or Pilates Instructor

1st - Jacenda Fletcher

2nd - Josie Carlson

3rd - Joyce Nillo

Best Urgent Care

1st - Primary Care Associates

2nd - Alpine Urgent Care

3rd - Medical Park Family Care

Best Urologist or Proctologist

1st - Andre S. Godet

2nd - Jeremy J. Gitomer

3rd - Robert Allen

Best Veterinarian

1st - Pet Shop

2nd - Hillside Pet Clinic

3rd - Highland Animal Clinic

Best Yoga Instructor

1st - AlisaMarie Gaccione

2nd - Joyce Mayer

3rd - David Westlake

Best Yoga Studio

1st - Burn & Bloom

2nd - Turiya of Alaska

3rd - All Life is Yoga

LOCATIONS

Best Bed & Breakfast

1st - Copper Whale Inn

2nd - The Lighthouse

3rd - Raven’s Run Air B&B

Best Bowling Alley

1st - Center Bowl

2nd - Jewel Lake Bowling Center

3rd - Arctic Bowl

Best Breakup Location

1st - Alaska Axe Throwing Co.

2nd - Kaladi Brothers Coffee

3rd - Covid testing center at Walgreens

Best Golf Course

1st - Anchorage Golf Course

2nd - Moose Run Golf Course

3rd - Kincaid Disc Golf Course

Best House of Worship

1st (tied) - Great Alaskan Bush Co./Koot’s

3rd - Changepoint

Best Location for a Tinder Date

1st -  Covid-19 Testing Center

2nd - 49th State Brewing Co.

3rd - Alaska Axe Throwing Co.

Best Place for a Wedding

1st - Alyeska Resort & Hotel

2nd - Hatcher Pass

3rd - Forget-Me-Not Nursery

Best Place to Pick up Strangers

1st - Anywhere on Spenard

2nd - Darwin’s Theory

3rd - Koot’s

Best Place to Take a Selfie

1st - Beluga Point

2nd - Flattop Mountain

3rd - Alaska Zoo

Best Romantic Ambiance

1st - Club Paris

2nd - Seven Glaciers

3rd - Crow’s Nest

Best Tourist Attraction

1st - Alaska Sealife Center

2nd - Denali National Park and Preserve

3rd - Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center

PUBLIC SERVICE/BUSINESS

Best Accountant/Financial Advisor

1st - David Hannon

2nd - Altman, Rogers and Co.

3rd - Cindi’s Tax and Accounting

Best Advertising Agency

1st - D’Zine Alaska

2nd - Beacon Media + Marketing

3rd - Brilliant Media Strategies

Best Airline

1st - Alaska Airlines

2nd - Delta

Best Airport Parking

1st - Alaska Park

Best Alteration and Tailoring

1st - Rose’s Custom Tailoring

2nd - Oak’s Alteration

Best Attorney

1st - Sarah Badten

2nd - Krista Schwarting

3rd - Blake Quackenbush

Best Auction House

1st - Alaska Premier Auctions

2nd - Alaska Auction Company

3rd - Grubstake Auction House

Best Auto Aftermarket

1st - Perfectionist Auto and Sound

2nd - Safe & Sound

Best Bank or Credit Union

1st - Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

2nd - Credit Union 1

3rd - Denali Alaskan FCU

Best Bicycle Shop

1st - The Bicycle Shop

2nd - Chain Reaction Cycles

3rd - Trek Bicycle Store

Best Car Dealership

1st - Continental Honda

2nd - Kendall Toyota

3rd - Kendall Volkswagen

Best Car Repair

1st - Big O’s Automotive

2nd - Sand Lake Automotive

3rd - Senior Automotive

Best Clothing Store

1st - Apricot Lane Boutique

2nd - The Lacy Lounge

3rd - Bottom’s Boutique

Best Day Care

1st - Imagination Station

2nd - Faith Christian Community

3rd - Providence Center for Child Development

Best Dog Day Care

1st - The Hound Lounge

2nd - Doggie Dog World

3rd - Poshy Paws

Best Educator

1st - Allyson Navy

2nd - Beth Kemp

3rd - Sophie Wallace

Best Elected Official

1st - Ethan Berkowitz

2nd - Jamie Allard

3rd - Mike Dunnleavy

Best Electronics Store

1st - Frigid North

2nd - Best Buy

3rd - Safe & Sound

Best Firefighter/EMT

1st - Jake Crockett

2nd - Isaac Shepherd

3rd - Jason Dolph

Best Fishing Charter

1st - Saltwater Safari Company

2nd - Alaska Dream Charters

3rd - North Country Halibut Charters

Best Florist

1st - Bagoy’s Florist and Home

2nd - John the Flower Guy

3rd - Uptown Blossoms

Best Furniture Store

1st - Bailey’s Furniture

2nd - ReThink Home

3rd - Pack Rat Antiques

Best Grocery Store

1st - Costco

2nd - Carrs

3rd - Fred Meyer

Best Gun Store

1st - Great Northern Guns

2nd - Granny’s Guns

3rd - Boondock Sporting Goods

Best Hair Salon

1st - Beauty Mark AK

2nd - Studio FX Hair Design

3rd - Vivid

Best Hairdresser

1st - Marcy Lundgren

2nd - Paul Ennes

3rd - Carrie Peacock

Best Hotel

1st - Alyeska Resort & Hotel

2nd - Hotel Captain Cook

3rd - Anchorage Grand Hotel

Best Jewelers

1st - Pack Rat Antiques

2nd - David’s Jewelers

3rd - Michael’s Jewelers

Best Laundromat

1st - D Family Laundromat

2nd - Candy’s Cleaners

3rd - Sun Dry Cleaners

Best Law Enforcement Officer

1st - Rhonda Street

2nd - Isaac Temple

3rd - John Dailey

Best Liquor Store

1st - La Bodega

2nd - Brown Jug

3rd - Costco

Best Massage Therapist

1st - Heather Gabelman

2nd - Karen Witthoeft

3rd - Melanie Willert

Best Meat/Fish Processing

1st- Saltwood Smokehouse

2nd - Alaska Sausage and Seafood

3rd - Indian Valley Meats

Best Nail Salon

1st - OMG Nails & Spa

2nd - Rose Hip Nail Studio

3rd - Today’s Nails & Spa

Best Non-Profit

1st - Planned Parenthood

2nd - STAR

3rd - Beacon Hill

Best Outdoor Apparel/Equipment

1st - REI

2nd - Cabela’s

3rd - AMH

Best Print Shop

1st - Alaska Serigraphics

2nd - PIP Marketing Signs

3rd - TNT Sports & Logo Wear

Best Real Estate Agent

1st - Justin Millette

2nd - Claire Tatum

3rd - Regina Welch

Best Religious Leader

1st - Matt Schutz

2nd - Mark Goodman

3rd - Fr. Scott

Best Retail/Gift Shop

1st - The Kobuk

2nd - Dos Manos

3rd - Stephan Fine Arts

Best Shoe Store

1st - ShuzyQ

2nd - Skinny Raven

3rd - Alaska Walking Store

Best Shopping Mall

1st - 5th Avenue Mall

2nd - Dimond Center

3rd - Metro Mall

Best Shopping Plaza

1st - Tikhatnu Commons

Best Tobacco Shop

1st - Planet X

2nd - 5th Avenue Cigars

3rd - AK Smoke & Vape

Best Thrift Store

1st - Value Village

2nd - Rethink Home

3rd - Bishop’s Attic

Best Tourism Company

1st - Go Hike Alaska

2nd - Alaska Collection by Pursuit

3rd - Planet Earth Adventures

Best Wedding or Event Planner

1st - Allie Smedal

2nd - Touch of Sage

3rd - I Do Events

Best Wildlife Cruise

1st - Kenai Fjords Cruise

2nd - Major Marine Tours

3rd - Phillips Cruises and Tours

Coolest, Funniest or Sexiest Flight Attendant

1st - Alex Tabares

2nd - Matt Cook

3rd - Karen

RESTAURANTS

Best Bake Shop

1st - Fire Island Rustic Bake Shop

2nd - The Bake Shop

3rd - Flying Dutchman European Pastry Shop

Best BBQ

1st - Turnagain Armpit BBQ

2nd - Daj3rk Spot BBQ

3rd - Smokehouse BBQ

Best Breakfast

1st - Snow City Cafe

2nd - Kriner’s Diner

3rd - Gwennie’s 

Best Brunch

1st - Snow City Cafe

2nd - 

3rd - Bear Tooth 

Best Buffet

1st - Twin Dragon Mongolian BBQ

2nd - Golden Corral

3rd - Gallo’s

Best Burger

1st - Tommy’s Burger Stop

2nd - Longbranch Saloon

3rd - Altura Bistro

Best Chain Restaurant

1st - Texas Roadhouse

2nd - Raising Cane’s 

3rd - Red Robin

Best Chef

1st - Chef Bombshell

2nd - Nathan Bentley

3rd - Guy Conley

Best Chinese

1st - Charlie’s Bakery and Chinese Restaurant

2nd (tied) - Sweet Pink Pepper/Twin Dragon Mongolian BBQ

3rd - Panda Chinese Restaurant

Best Coffee Shop

1st - Kaladi Brothers Coffee

2nd - Jitters

3rd - Kindred Spirits

Best Diner or Comfort Food

1st - Lucky Wishbone

2nd - Kriner’s Diner

3rd - Spenard Roadhouse

Best Donut

1st - Golden Donuts

2nd - Dino’s Donuts

3rd - Wiki Wiki

Best Ethnic ‘Other’

1st - Hula Hands

2nd - Yak & Yeti

3rd - Namaste Shangri-La

Best Fine Dining

1st - Club Paris

2nd - Double Musky Inn

3rd - Altura Bistro

Best Food Truck

1st - Yeti Dogs

2nd - Melt Anchorage

3rd - Tiki Pete’s Alaskan Grill

Best Hot Dog

1st - Yeti Dogs

2nd - International House of Hot Dogs

3rd - Costco

Best Ice Cream Shop

1st - Wild Scoops

2nd - Gelatte

3rd - WooHoo Ice Cream

Best Italian

1st - Fiori D’Italia

2nd - Little Italy

3rd - Sorrento’s

Best Mexican

1st - Taco King

2nd - Serrano’s

3rd - La Mex

Best Outdoor Dining

1st - 49th State Brewing Co

2nd - The Bradley House

3rd - Bernie’s Bungalow

Best Pho

1st - Pho Lena

2nd - PhoNatik

3rd - Ray’s Place

Best Pizza

1st - Moose’s Tooth

2nd - Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria

3rd - Hearth Artisan Pizza

Best Sandwich

1st - Bread and Brew

2nd - Great Harvest Bread Company

3rd - Sara’s Sandwiches

Best Seafood

1st - Simon & Seafort’s

2nd - F Street Station

3rd - Bubbly Mermaid Oyster Bar

Best Server

1st - Vesta Herrick

2nd - Nicole Sola

3rd - Bonnie at Humpy’s

Best Steak

1st - Club Paris

2nd - Double Musky Inn

3rd - Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Best Sushi

1st - Sushi & Sushi

2nd - Ronnie Sushi

3rd - Sushi Ya

Best Taco

1st - Taco King

2nd - Serrano’s Mexican Grill

3rd - El Green-Go’s

Best Tea Shop

1st - Summit Spice & Tea

2nd - The Kobuk

3rd - The Spice & Tea Exchange of Anchorage

Best Thai

1st - Lahn Pad Thai

2nd - Thai Kitchen

3rd - Thai Orchid

Best Vegetarian

1st - Middle Way Cafe

2nd - Namaste Shangri-La

3rd - Organic Oasis

Best Vietnamese

1st - Ray’s Place

2nd - Pho Lena

3rd - PhoNatik

Best Wings

1st - Moose’s Tooth

2nd - Wings N Things

3rd - 907 Alehouse 

Load comments