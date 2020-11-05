Please contact us with the way you would like your name to appear on the certificate and let us know how you'd prefer to receive your certificate, by emailing editor@anchoragepress.com. Look for all the winners in next week's printed edition.
BARS
Best Bar to Dance In
1st - Mad Myrna’s
2nd - Carousel Lounge
3rd - Koot’s
Best Bartender
1st - JD at Timeout Lounge
2nd - Rachel at Longbranch
3rd - Kayla Mock
Best Bloody Mary
1st - Humpy’s
2nd - Spenard Roadhouse
3rd - F Street Station
Best Brewery
1st - King Street Brewing
2nd - 49th State Brewing
3rd - Midnight Sun Brewery
Best Craft Cocktails
1st - Fiori D’Italia
2nd - Van’s Dive Bar
3rd - Ginger
Best Dive Bar
1st - Van’s Dive Bar
2nd - Carousel Lounge
3rd - Time Out Lounge
Best Gay Bar
1st - Mad Myrna’s
2nd - Van’s Dive Bar
3rd - Koot’s
Best Karaoke Bar
1st - Asia Garden
2nd - Carousel Lounge
3rd - Blue Fox
Best Local Beer
1st - 49th State Brewing
2nd - Anchorage Brewing Company
3rd - Midnight Sun Brewing
Best Margarita
1st - Bear Tooth
2nd - Gallo’s
3rd - La Mex
Best Martini
1st - Fiori D’Italia
2nd - Crow’s Nest
3rd - Suite 100
Best Night Club
1st - Mad Myrna’s
2nd - Carousel Lounge
3rd - Bernie’s Bungalow
Best Outdoor Atmosphere
1st - 49th State Brewing
2nd - Bernie’s Bungalow
3rd - Bradley House
Best Place to Play Darts
1st - Carousel Lounge
2nd - Cabin Tavern
3rd - Buckaroo Club
Best Place to Play Pool
1st - Carousel Lounge
2nd - Flattop Pizza + Pool
3rd - Buckaroo Club
Best Sports Bar
1st - 907 Alehouse
2nd - Peanut Farm
3rd - Crossroads Lounge
Best Strip Club
1st - Great Alaskan Bush Company
2nd - Koot’s
3rd - Club Sinrock
Best Tap Selection
1st - Humpy’s
2nd - 49th State Brewing
3rd - Hearth Artisan Pizza
Best Wine Shop
1st - Winestyles of Anchorage
2nd - Crush Bistro
3rd - Brown Jug
CANNABIS
Best Atmosphere
1st - Raspberry Roots
2nd - Catalyst Cannabis
3rd - Great Northern Cannabis
Best Budtender
1st - T Chavera
2nd - Samantha Rodgers
3rd - Devon Deptula
Best CBD Oil Brand
1st - Canamo
2nd - Frontier CBDs
3rd - Alaska Cannabis Exchange
Best Cultivation
1st - Raspberry Roots
2nd - Catalyst Cannabis
3rd - Great Northern Cannabis
Best Customer Service
1st - Raspberry Roots
2nd - Enlighten Alaska
3rd - Great Northern Cannabis
Best Dispensary
1st - Raspberry Roots
2nd - King Street Cannabis
3rd - Enlighten AK
Best Edibles Brand
1st - Northern Delights
2nd - Chef Bombshell
3rd - MoMo’s Bakery
Best Flower
1st - Raspberry Roots
2nd - Catalyst Cannabis
3rd - Great Northern Cannabis
Best Head Shop
1st - Planet X
2nd - King Street Cannabis
3rd - Popeye’s Emporium
Best Inventory
1st - Enlighten AK
2nd (tie) - Great Northern Cannabis/Raspberry Roots
3rd - Catalyst Cannabis
Best Pre-rolls
1st - Raspberry Roots
2nd - Catalyst Cannabis
3rd - Great Northern Cannabis
COV
Best Local Hand Sanitizer
1st - Denali Spirits
2nd - 49th State Solstice IPA Sanitizer
3rd - Alaska Proof
Best Place to Get a Mask
1st - Common Goods Masks
2nd - The Lacy Lounge
3rd - Alaska Mask Makers
Best Place to Get Tested
1st - Providence Drive-Thru Testing
2nd - Loussac Library Drive-Up
3rd - Ted Stevens International Airport
Best Quarantine Activity
1st - Cannabis
2nd - Quality time with family
3rd - Binge watching TV
Best Virtual Event
1st - Zoom Classes with Sweet Cheeks Cabaret
2nd - Burnin With Bombshell
3rd - Mad Myrna’s Drag Show
Politician You’d Most Want to Hunker Down with
1st - None
2nd - Forest Dunbar
3rd - Mayor Adam West
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Actor
1st - Cameron Morrison
2nd - Frank Delaney
3rd - Amable
Best Actress
1st - Rebecca Gamache
2nd - Regina Welch
3rd - Krista Schwarting
Best Burlesque Performer
1st - Lady Duchess
2nd - Bunnicula Blanc
3rd - Violet Leevamp
Best Antique Store
1st - Pat Rack Antiques
2nd - ReThink Used Furnishing & Decor
3rd - Ozarks
Best Art Gallery
1st - Stephan Fine Arts
2nd - Dos Manos Gallery
3rd - Sevigny Studios
Best Athlete
1st - Kikkan Randall
2nd - Joshua Yancha
3rd - Katnado
Best Band - Cover
1st - Danger Money
2nd - Rogues & Wenches
3rd - I Like Robots
Best Band - Original
1st - 36 Crazyfists
2nd - Rogues & Wenches
3rd - Medium Build
Best Blogger
1st - One Hot Mess Alaska
2nd - Rachel Ayers
3rd - AK Concerts
Best Bookstore
1st - Title Wave Books
2nd - The Writer’s Block
3rd - Barnes & Noble
Best Burlesque Show
1st - Sweet Cheeks Cabaret
2nd - VivaVoom
3rd - Gracie Goodnight Productions
Best Club DJ
1st - DJ Blaque
2nd - DJ Greg, aka Mr. Awesome
3rd - DJ Spencer Lee
Best Dance Studio
1st - Alaska Dance Theater
2nd - Underground Dance Company
3rd - Studio Pulse Center for Dance
Best Drag Artist
1st - Hank VanDickerson
2nd - Ivanna Kischacok
3rd - Goldie Delicious
Best Exotic Dancer
1st - Pandora LaPush
2nd - Violet Leevamp
3rd - Nales
Best First Friday Venue
1st - The Writer’s Block
2nd - Stephan’s Fine Art
3rd - Moose a la Mode
Best Hip-Hop Artist
1st - Phoebe Fabrique
2nd - Alaska Redd
3rd - DC the Savage
Best Live Theater Company
1st - Alaska Sound Celebration
2nd - Sweet Cheeks Cabaret
3rd - TBA Theater
Best Live Theater Venue
1st - The Cheeky Room at MBC DOW
2nd - Mad Myrna’s
3rd - Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
Best Local TV Newscast
1st - KTUU
2nd - KTVA Daybreak
Best Mobile DJ
1st - DJ Blaque
2nd - DJ Spencer Lee
3rd - DJ Fractal Theory
Best Museum
1st - Anchorage Museum
2nd - Anchorage Museum of Science and Nature
3rd - Alaska Aviation Museum
Best Music Venue
1st - Van’s Dive Bar
2nd - Koot’s
3rd - Williwaw Social
Best New Band
1st - Pipeline Vocal Project
2nd - Anchorage Cabarets
3rd - Ghosts of Sunset
Best Open Mic
1st - Van’s Dive Bar
2nd - Koot’s
3rd - Carousel Lounge
Best Piercing
1st - The Hole Look
2nd - Body Piercing Unlimited
3rd - Blake Thomas
Best Photographer
1st - Joshua Veldstra Photography
2nd - Caitlin Pobieglo
3rd - Gutierrez Photography
Best Podcast
1st - The School of Woo Woo
2nd - The Blaze Bell Show
3rd - The Jungle Room Podcast
Best Print Journalist
1st - RJ Johnson
2nd - Julia O’Malley
3rd - Dermot Cole
Best Radio DJ
1st - Casey B
2nd - Bob Lester
3rd - Malie Delgado
Best Radio Station
1st - KSKA 91.1 FM
2nd - KBER 104.1 FM
3rd - KZND 94.7 FM
Best Talk Show Host
1st - Casey B
2nd - Bob Lester
3rd - Mike Ford
Best Set/Costume Designer
1st - Phoebe Fabrique
2nd - Brigitte Hofmann
3rd - Jennifer Wright
Best Singer/Songwriter
1st - Becky Kotter
2nd - Myra Maines
3rd - Emma Hill
Best Sound Tech
1st - Lucy Peckham
2nd - Allen Nielsen
3rd - Henry Hartman
Best Sports Team
1st - Rage City Roller Derby
2nd - UAA Seawolves Hockey
3rd - Alaska Quarantined Chug Buds
Best Stand Up Comic
1st - Justin Hoyt
2nd - Sabrina Speers
3rd - Matt Collins
Best Tattoo Parlor
1st - The Hole Look
2nd - Body Piercing Unlimited
3rd - Larry Allen & Associates
Best TV Personality
1st - Maria Downey
2nd - Jackie Purcell
3rd - Steve MacDonald
Best Visual Artist
1st - Amanda Rose Warren
2nd - Annie Brace
3rd - V Rae
Best Vocalist - Female
1st - Violet Lee Vamp
2nd - Megan Killoran
3rd - Regina Welch
Best Vocalist - Male
1st - Nick Carpenter
2nd - Ken Peltier
3rd - Peter Ettinger
HEALTH CARE
Best Aesthetician
1st - Esthetics by Hanna
2nd - Kelly Sweany
3rd - Katie Chadwick
Best Chiropractor
1st - Ave’ Holistic Health & Chiropractic
2nd - Whole Family Chiropractic
3rd - Adam Groch
Best Counseling
1st - Wisdom Traditions
2nd - Cornerstone Clinic
3rd - Counseling Solutions of Alaska
Best Crossfit
1st - Turnagain Crossfit
2nd - Crossfit Alaska
3rd - Planet Fitness
Best Day/Medi Spa
1st - The Skinlife MedSpa
2nd - Accent Center for Ear, Nose and Throat
3rd - Catelyn’s Place Day Spa
Best Dentist
1st - Chase Lundin
2nd - Caitlin Barnes
3rd - Huffman Family Dentistry
Best Dermatologist
1st - Janine Miller
2nd - Robert Moreland
3rd - Roy E. Howard
Best Eye Care
1st - Makar Eyecare
2nd - Dimond Vision
3rd - Alaska Eyecare Center
Best Gynecologist
1st - Advanced Midwifery and Wellness
2nd - Anchorage Women’s Clinic
3rd - Cindy Earley
Best Health Club
1st - Pure Barre
2nd - Vib Cycle
3rd - Rys Fitness
Best Imaging
1st - Providence Imaging Center
2nd - Imaging Associates
3rd - Alaska Imaging
Best Nurse
1st - Kamala Steiner
2nd - Angeline Ketah
3rd - CeCe Morris
Best Oncologist
1st - Mary Stewart
2nd - Alaska Cyberknife Center
3rd - Kendall Webb
Best Orthodontist
1st - Brian Hartman
2nd (tied) - Jack Duclos/Murray Orthodontics
3rd - Northern Smiles Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Surgeon
1st - Kevin Paisley
2nd - Adrian Ryan
3rd - Michael McNamara
Best Pediatrician
1st - LaTouche Pediatrics
2nd - John Tappel
3rd - Shannon Smith
Best Personal Trainer
1st - Hannah Wandersee
2nd - Sabrina Jurasek
3rd - Tatiana Otis
Best Physical Therapist
1st - Amanda Atwood
2nd - Denali Physical Therapy
3rd - Rebound Sports & Orthopedics
Best Plastic Surgeon
1st - Jana Cole
2nd - Sarah Troxel
3rd - Mary Jo Wright
Best Primary Care Physician
1st - Allison Critchlow
2nd - Mary Ann Foland
3rd - Lee Loretta
Best Psychiatrist
1st - Lisa Lindquist
2nd - Shirley Mountain
3rd - Elwin D. Hjellen
Best Psychologist
1st - Gwendoline DeWitt
2nd - Lisa Lindquist
3rd - Kelvin Pace
Best Spinning, Zumba or Pilates Instructor
1st - Jacenda Fletcher
2nd - Josie Carlson
3rd - Joyce Nillo
Best Urgent Care
1st - Primary Care Associates
2nd - Alpine Urgent Care
3rd - Medical Park Family Care
Best Urologist or Proctologist
1st - Andre S. Godet
2nd - Jeremy J. Gitomer
3rd - Robert Allen
Best Veterinarian
1st - Pet Shop
2nd - Hillside Pet Clinic
3rd - Highland Animal Clinic
Best Yoga Instructor
1st - AlisaMarie Gaccione
2nd - Joyce Mayer
3rd - David Westlake
Best Yoga Studio
1st - Burn & Bloom
2nd - Turiya of Alaska
3rd - All Life is Yoga
LOCATIONS
Best Bed & Breakfast
1st - Copper Whale Inn
2nd - The Lighthouse
3rd - Raven’s Run Air B&B
Best Bowling Alley
1st - Center Bowl
2nd - Jewel Lake Bowling Center
3rd - Arctic Bowl
Best Breakup Location
1st - Alaska Axe Throwing Co.
2nd - Kaladi Brothers Coffee
3rd - Covid testing center at Walgreens
Best Golf Course
1st - Anchorage Golf Course
2nd - Moose Run Golf Course
3rd - Kincaid Disc Golf Course
Best House of Worship
1st (tied) - Great Alaskan Bush Co./Koot’s
3rd - Changepoint
Best Location for a Tinder Date
1st - Covid-19 Testing Center
2nd - 49th State Brewing Co.
3rd - Alaska Axe Throwing Co.
Best Place for a Wedding
1st - Alyeska Resort & Hotel
2nd - Hatcher Pass
3rd - Forget-Me-Not Nursery
Best Place to Pick up Strangers
1st - Anywhere on Spenard
2nd - Darwin’s Theory
3rd - Koot’s
Best Place to Take a Selfie
1st - Beluga Point
2nd - Flattop Mountain
3rd - Alaska Zoo
Best Romantic Ambiance
1st - Club Paris
2nd - Seven Glaciers
3rd - Crow’s Nest
Best Tourist Attraction
1st - Alaska Sealife Center
2nd - Denali National Park and Preserve
3rd - Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
PUBLIC SERVICE/BUSINESS
Best Accountant/Financial Advisor
1st - David Hannon
2nd - Altman, Rogers and Co.
3rd - Cindi’s Tax and Accounting
Best Advertising Agency
1st - D’Zine Alaska
2nd - Beacon Media + Marketing
3rd - Brilliant Media Strategies
Best Airline
1st - Alaska Airlines
2nd - Delta
Best Airport Parking
1st - Alaska Park
Best Alteration and Tailoring
1st - Rose’s Custom Tailoring
2nd - Oak’s Alteration
Best Attorney
1st - Sarah Badten
2nd - Krista Schwarting
3rd - Blake Quackenbush
Best Auction House
1st - Alaska Premier Auctions
2nd - Alaska Auction Company
3rd - Grubstake Auction House
Best Auto Aftermarket
1st - Perfectionist Auto and Sound
2nd - Safe & Sound
Best Bank or Credit Union
1st - Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
2nd - Credit Union 1
3rd - Denali Alaskan FCU
Best Bicycle Shop
1st - The Bicycle Shop
2nd - Chain Reaction Cycles
3rd - Trek Bicycle Store
Best Car Dealership
1st - Continental Honda
2nd - Kendall Toyota
3rd - Kendall Volkswagen
Best Car Repair
1st - Big O’s Automotive
2nd - Sand Lake Automotive
3rd - Senior Automotive
Best Clothing Store
1st - Apricot Lane Boutique
2nd - The Lacy Lounge
3rd - Bottom’s Boutique
Best Day Care
1st - Imagination Station
2nd - Faith Christian Community
3rd - Providence Center for Child Development
Best Dog Day Care
1st - The Hound Lounge
2nd - Doggie Dog World
3rd - Poshy Paws
Best Educator
1st - Allyson Navy
2nd - Beth Kemp
3rd - Sophie Wallace
Best Elected Official
1st - Ethan Berkowitz
2nd - Jamie Allard
3rd - Mike Dunnleavy
Best Electronics Store
1st - Frigid North
2nd - Best Buy
3rd - Safe & Sound
Best Firefighter/EMT
1st - Jake Crockett
2nd - Isaac Shepherd
3rd - Jason Dolph
Best Fishing Charter
1st - Saltwater Safari Company
2nd - Alaska Dream Charters
3rd - North Country Halibut Charters
Best Florist
1st - Bagoy’s Florist and Home
2nd - John the Flower Guy
3rd - Uptown Blossoms
Best Furniture Store
1st - Bailey’s Furniture
2nd - ReThink Home
3rd - Pack Rat Antiques
Best Grocery Store
1st - Costco
2nd - Carrs
3rd - Fred Meyer
Best Gun Store
1st - Great Northern Guns
2nd - Granny’s Guns
3rd - Boondock Sporting Goods
Best Hair Salon
1st - Beauty Mark AK
2nd - Studio FX Hair Design
3rd - Vivid
Best Hairdresser
1st - Marcy Lundgren
2nd - Paul Ennes
3rd - Carrie Peacock
Best Hotel
1st - Alyeska Resort & Hotel
2nd - Hotel Captain Cook
3rd - Anchorage Grand Hotel
Best Jewelers
1st - Pack Rat Antiques
2nd - David’s Jewelers
3rd - Michael’s Jewelers
Best Laundromat
1st - D Family Laundromat
2nd - Candy’s Cleaners
3rd - Sun Dry Cleaners
Best Law Enforcement Officer
1st - Rhonda Street
2nd - Isaac Temple
3rd - John Dailey
Best Liquor Store
1st - La Bodega
2nd - Brown Jug
3rd - Costco
Best Massage Therapist
1st - Heather Gabelman
2nd - Karen Witthoeft
3rd - Melanie Willert
Best Meat/Fish Processing
1st- Saltwood Smokehouse
2nd - Alaska Sausage and Seafood
3rd - Indian Valley Meats
Best Nail Salon
1st - OMG Nails & Spa
2nd - Rose Hip Nail Studio
3rd - Today’s Nails & Spa
Best Non-Profit
1st - Planned Parenthood
2nd - STAR
3rd - Beacon Hill
Best Outdoor Apparel/Equipment
1st - REI
2nd - Cabela’s
3rd - AMH
Best Print Shop
1st - Alaska Serigraphics
2nd - PIP Marketing Signs
3rd - TNT Sports & Logo Wear
Best Real Estate Agent
1st - Justin Millette
2nd - Claire Tatum
3rd - Regina Welch
Best Religious Leader
1st - Matt Schutz
2nd - Mark Goodman
3rd - Fr. Scott
Best Retail/Gift Shop
1st - The Kobuk
2nd - Dos Manos
3rd - Stephan Fine Arts
Best Shoe Store
1st - ShuzyQ
2nd - Skinny Raven
3rd - Alaska Walking Store
Best Shopping Mall
1st - 5th Avenue Mall
2nd - Dimond Center
3rd - Metro Mall
Best Shopping Plaza
1st - Tikhatnu Commons
Best Tobacco Shop
1st - Planet X
2nd - 5th Avenue Cigars
3rd - AK Smoke & Vape
Best Thrift Store
1st - Value Village
2nd - Rethink Home
3rd - Bishop’s Attic
Best Tourism Company
1st - Go Hike Alaska
2nd - Alaska Collection by Pursuit
3rd - Planet Earth Adventures
Best Wedding or Event Planner
1st - Allie Smedal
2nd - Touch of Sage
3rd - I Do Events
Best Wildlife Cruise
1st - Kenai Fjords Cruise
2nd - Major Marine Tours
3rd - Phillips Cruises and Tours
Coolest, Funniest or Sexiest Flight Attendant
1st - Alex Tabares
2nd - Matt Cook
3rd - Karen
RESTAURANTS
Best Bake Shop
1st - Fire Island Rustic Bake Shop
2nd - The Bake Shop
3rd - Flying Dutchman European Pastry Shop
Best BBQ
1st - Turnagain Armpit BBQ
2nd - Daj3rk Spot BBQ
3rd - Smokehouse BBQ
Best Breakfast
1st - Snow City Cafe
2nd - Kriner’s Diner
3rd - Gwennie’s
Best Brunch
1st - Snow City Cafe
2nd -
3rd - Bear Tooth
Best Buffet
1st - Twin Dragon Mongolian BBQ
2nd - Golden Corral
3rd - Gallo’s
Best Burger
1st - Tommy’s Burger Stop
2nd - Longbranch Saloon
3rd - Altura Bistro
Best Chain Restaurant
1st - Texas Roadhouse
2nd - Raising Cane’s
3rd - Red Robin
Best Chef
1st - Chef Bombshell
2nd - Nathan Bentley
3rd - Guy Conley
Best Chinese
1st - Charlie’s Bakery and Chinese Restaurant
2nd (tied) - Sweet Pink Pepper/Twin Dragon Mongolian BBQ
3rd - Panda Chinese Restaurant
Best Coffee Shop
1st - Kaladi Brothers Coffee
2nd - Jitters
3rd - Kindred Spirits
Best Diner or Comfort Food
1st - Lucky Wishbone
2nd - Kriner’s Diner
3rd - Spenard Roadhouse
Best Donut
1st - Golden Donuts
2nd - Dino’s Donuts
3rd - Wiki Wiki
Best Ethnic ‘Other’
1st - Hula Hands
2nd - Yak & Yeti
3rd - Namaste Shangri-La
Best Fine Dining
1st - Club Paris
2nd - Double Musky Inn
3rd - Altura Bistro
Best Food Truck
1st - Yeti Dogs
2nd - Melt Anchorage
3rd - Tiki Pete’s Alaskan Grill
Best Hot Dog
1st - Yeti Dogs
2nd - International House of Hot Dogs
3rd - Costco
Best Ice Cream Shop
1st - Wild Scoops
2nd - Gelatte
3rd - WooHoo Ice Cream
Best Italian
1st - Fiori D’Italia
2nd - Little Italy
3rd - Sorrento’s
Best Mexican
1st - Taco King
2nd - Serrano’s
3rd - La Mex
Best Outdoor Dining
1st - 49th State Brewing Co
2nd - The Bradley House
3rd - Bernie’s Bungalow
Best Pho
1st - Pho Lena
2nd - PhoNatik
3rd - Ray’s Place
Best Pizza
1st - Moose’s Tooth
2nd - Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria
3rd - Hearth Artisan Pizza
Best Sandwich
1st - Bread and Brew
2nd - Great Harvest Bread Company
3rd - Sara’s Sandwiches
Best Seafood
1st - Simon & Seafort’s
2nd - F Street Station
3rd - Bubbly Mermaid Oyster Bar
Best Server
1st - Vesta Herrick
2nd - Nicole Sola
3rd - Bonnie at Humpy’s
Best Steak
1st - Club Paris
2nd - Double Musky Inn
3rd - Sullivan’s Steakhouse
Best Sushi
1st - Sushi & Sushi
2nd - Ronnie Sushi
3rd - Sushi Ya
Best Taco
1st - Taco King
2nd - Serrano’s Mexican Grill
3rd - El Green-Go’s
Best Tea Shop
1st - Summit Spice & Tea
2nd - The Kobuk
3rd - The Spice & Tea Exchange of Anchorage
Best Thai
1st - Lahn Pad Thai
2nd - Thai Kitchen
3rd - Thai Orchid
Best Vegetarian
1st - Middle Way Cafe
2nd - Namaste Shangri-La
3rd - Organic Oasis
Best Vietnamese
1st - Ray’s Place
2nd - Pho Lena
3rd - PhoNatik
Best Wings
1st - Moose’s Tooth
2nd - Wings N Things
3rd - 907 Alehouse