JBER holds Snow Parade

Snow removal machines participate in the Snow Parade at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 3, 2022. Getting ready 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s snow and ice removal vehicles ready for the winter season isn’t possible without the help of the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron whose Airmen maintain and rebuild the equipment during the summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

 Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens




JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Each year, many questions are asked on social media and through official channels regarding a myriad of winter weather, snow removal and reporting status topics. The Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs office has compiled a list of frequently asked questions for personnel and their families to utilize throughout the winter season.

If you do not see your question here, send it to jber.pa.2@us.af.mil and it will be added to the list.



Tags

Load comments