When a fire broke out aboard the Peruvian navy corvette Guise, causing the ship to lose power for several days, the U.S. Navy called on the veterinary food inspectors (VFI) of Public Health Activity-Hawaii who were already providing their expertise and food inspection support for RIMPAC 22.

During RIMPAC, the PHA-H Soldiers were responsible for food inspection, food safety, and quality of subsistence for American warfighters, but they didn’t hesitate when a participating nation needed assistance.



