221109-Z-WW085-0255

A remotely operated Common Robotic System – Individual uses its extendable arm to drop a simulated grenade into a box during training on Nov. 9, 2022, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The CRS-I is a 32-pound, tracked robot with multiple cameras and an extendable arm that can fit into a medium ruck sack or an assault pack. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Brad Rhen)

 Brad Rhen




FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers received training Nov. 8 and 9 on a new robotic system that allows them to investigate potential hazards remotely.

Four Soldiers each from the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 876th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team received training on the newly fielded Common Robotic System — Individual, or CRS-I.



Tags

Load comments