220805-A-JC307-1011

U.S. Army Sgt. Dalton Weist, a soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, poses for a photo during the European Best Sniper Competition at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5, 2022. The Best Sniper Competition challenges Soldiers from Allied and Partner nations to test their shooting skills, as well as work with other Soldiers in accomplishing various sniper tasks, like targeting, stalking, pistol fire, and night operations.

 Spc. Joshua Casson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




HOHENFELS, Germany – “My Dad taught me how to shoot at a very young age. I started with a simple .22 BB Gun Red Rider like everyone else. I took a passion to it,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Dalton Weist, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Weist’s passion for shooting has led him to become a European Best Sniper candidate. He is the only American Soldier competing on a first-ever combined Pennsylvania-Lithuania team during the Best Sniper Competition at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Aug. 5-11.



Tags

Load comments