By Jacob Mann For the Frontiersman
The Greater Palmer Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted unanimously to reverse the decision to change the name of the annual Colony Days event to the Braided River Festival.
Palmer Chamber Executive Director Ailis Vann said the decision came after a massive influx of calls, emails, and comments over social media from those who oppose the name change.
“There’s a lot in a name,” Vann said.
According to Vann, the Palmer Chamber board of directors worked with a public relations firm, Blueprint Alaska, and they received a grant from the Mat-Su Health Foundation for the rebranding effort. She said the chamber is returning the grant since Blueprint Alaska staff opted to donate their time in light of recent events.
“We’re committed to doing better. We are planning to have conversations with our community about how we can repair the damage that we’ve done and move forward,” Vann said.
Longtime Palmer business owner Janet Kincaid said that she was disappointed in the name change and lack of communication to local businesses for input, but she was relieved at the chamber’s decision to reverse their decision.
“I am totally pleased that they saw how important this is and revised it back to the original name. I think they certainly found out the community passionately cares about their roots,” Kincaid said. “Colony Days is celebrating our roots. The colonists came with hope in their hearts and that’s what we’re celebrating.”
Kincaid raised her children in Palmer and annual community gatherings such as the Alaska State Fair and Colony Days were a big part of their upbringing, and they participated in numerous activities like the bed races over the years. She said they have many fond memories of Colony Days to look back on, like many other families across the community.
“I think it’s a great event and an important one,” Kincaid said.
Kincaid added that Colony Days’ popularity isn’t limited to Palmer or the Mat-Su. She said that people from across the state look forward to it and the influx of activity is a “huge shot in the arm” to the local economy.
“I think it’s critical to our community,” Kincaid said.
Vann said the Palmer Chamber is actively seeking input from the community as well as volunteers to join the special events committee to help prepare for the Colony Days celebration in June. She said the special events committee is going to start meeting soon and those interested in getting involved are encouraged to reach out.
“The chamber welcomes people working with us in the future to help keep the spirit of all of our history alive,” Vann said.
For more information about the Palmer Chamber, visit palmerchamber.org.
