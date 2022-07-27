Purchase Access

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — The Pacific Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Center hosted the third annual Korea Table Top Academy (KTTA), here July 11-20.

KTTA is a bilateral IAMD academic event involving the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the United States and is as a venue for open collaboration, exchange of views and regional IAMD operations at a classified level between the U.S. and the ROK.



