HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, Hawaii --
Pacific Air Forces hosted November’s Air Force Senior Enlisted Leader Council meeting at Headquarters PACAF, November 7 through 9.
The AFSELC is an action group and advisory board composed of the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Air Force chief master sergeants serving in the joint and combined command senior enlisted leader roles, major command command chiefs and certain other SELs as directed by the CMSAF.
“We are here to get after what our Airmen are concerned about and set things in motion to get after the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s priorities,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.
The roles and responsibilities of AFSELC members is to elevate the caliber and performance of enlisted Airmen through deliberate development initiatives, develop solutions to the highest-priority issues and opportunities affecting Airmen and families, and counsel and advise the Secretary of the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force and senior Air Force commanders and leaders.
”The AFSELC meets at least monthly, in person or virtually,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief. “I can assure all Airmen across the force that every chief serving in this capacity cares deeply about our Airmen and their ability to make the best Air Force the world has ever known even better.”
The November meeting included command first sergeants from all major commands for the first time in recent years. These chiefs are critical to the leadership of the nearly three thousand first sergeants across the Air Force.
Their attendance allowed the AFSELC to understand better what units are facing.
“Not only did we get to witness the passion and purpose of senior leader discussions and decisions in real time, but also as ‘diamond chiefs’ we had the opportunity to be developed in the process by surrounding ourselves with like-minded leaders who care so much about the direction of our enlisted force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Bradford Cambra, PACAF command first sergeant. “I cannot express how much of a privilege it was to share the room with the enlisted body that we call the AFSELC. We hope having the first sergeant perspective in the room was value added for the major command chiefs.”
The three-day event discussions took place centered around people, readiness, and culture. Discussions included: assignment prioritizations, Air Force Instruction updates, and personnel updates. Attendees also received briefings about strategic competition with China, PACAF’s capabilities, and PACAF’s vital role in the priority theater.
“When you think about educating the force about current threats we face today, we really need everyone’s help with campaigning in getting the information out,” said Bass. “PACAF is leading the way in many ways as the forward edge of strategic deterrence as outlined in the National Defense Strategy.”