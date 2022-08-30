Purchase Access

HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, Hawaii — U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors and service members from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, serve as the first Pacific Air Forces unit to deploy in support of NATO since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 90th EFS arrived at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, Łask, Poland in early August to support NATO Air Shielding and enhance NATO’s defense posture on its eastern flank.



