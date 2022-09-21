HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, Hawaii — In an effort to continue to strengthen rapid deployment capabilities, Pacific Air Forces recently held an Agile Combat Employment (ACE) innovation competition to feature funded projects invented and designed by Airmen across the command.

In the first round, PACAF internally funded five out of 60 projects based upon ACE advancement. The selected projects ranged from secure communications equipment to corrosion control, some even going so far as to speed up refueling times on the flightline.



