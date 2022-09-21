NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, spoke to several audiences about the readiness and resiliency of PACAF forces during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at the Gaylord National Resort here, Sept. 19.

Wilsbach provided remarks as one of three panelists for a “Preparing for Global Competition” presentation, hosted a media roundtable on “Defending the Indo-Pacific Theater,” as well as a think tank.



