CAPITOL HILL, Washington D.C. – Airmen throughout Pacific Air Forces recently toured historical venues throughout Washington D.C. as part of a professional development effort to further sharpen their knowledge of Air Force, U.S. Department of Defense, and American history, Sept. 22 – 23.

The two-day professional development event included strategic-level briefings at the Pentagon, a tour of Fort Myer’s caisson horse stables, and a visit to the gravesites of fallen PACAF Airmen at Arlington National Cemetery.



