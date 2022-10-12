Chief Master Sgt. Brad Cambra, PACAF command first sergeant, photo Sept. 20, 2022. The key mission of the Air Force Association is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation for strong national defense. This year’s AFA conference generated a record-breaking turnout with more than 16,000 Airmen, Guardians, and other service members in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
Senior Master Sgt. Sedrick Evans, enlisted international affairs manager of Pacific Air Forces A5I, Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, International Affairs Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Buckley, enlisted international affairs manager of Pacific Air Forces A5I, Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, International Affairs Division. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
Master Sgt. Wilfredo Abas, 8th Medical Group flight chief of Aerospace Medicine, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
Capt. Alexander Poulos, 673rd Air Base Wing executive officer, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
Senior Master Sgt. Krystal McKenney, deputy functional manager of Pacific Air Forces A2, Directorate of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — The key mission of the Air Force Association is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation for strong national defense. This year’s AFA conference generated a record-breaking turnout with more than 16,000 Airmen, Guardians, and other service members in attendance.
Members from Pacific Air Forces recently shared their personal experiences during the conference.
“This is actually my first AFA and it has been an amazing experience for me. It’s really eye-opening to hear firsthand what problems are being worked at the top level. I enjoyed listening to what our top leaders have to say about the constant daily challenges that the Air Force and Department of Defense has as action items,” said Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Buckley, enlisted international affairs manager of Pacific Air Forces A5I, Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, International Affairs Division. “Additionally, I had an opportunity to listen to our top senior leaders and their spouses, and witness that they are at the end of the day, a human being just like us.”
Senior Master Sgt. Sedrick Evans, enlisted international affairs manager of Pacific Air Forces A5I, Directorate of Strategic Plans, Programs and Requirements, International Affairs Division, enjoyed the insights Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman gave.
“I didn’t know Chief Towberman was as funny as he is, so I really enjoyed hearing his thoughts,” Evans said. “It was nice to see our senior leaders show a little vulnerability, and their imperfections with how they handled some of the same issues and problems that are similar to the personal struggles that many junior Airmen also have in life.”
“I’ve enjoyed hearing the strategic perspectives from all of our senior leaders in the Air Force and just getting to hear the real stories and see the real person behind the rank,” said Senior Master Sgt. Krystal McKenney, deputy functional manager of Pacific Air Forces A2, Directorate of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance. “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is just the senior leaders’ perspective, especially from the senior enlisted leaders of agile combat employment because that’s what we’re focused on at PACAF. It’s just been a great experience overall and a great professional development opportunity.”
“I really enjoyed the ‘Families in the Fight’ briefing. It was great to hear from the key leaders and their spouses on efforts that impact our Airmen across the Air Force and things they’re trying to do to improve our culture and take care of our families as well as our service members,” said Capt. Alexander Poulos, 673rd Air Base Wing executive officer, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. “If you ever have an opportunity to go, definitely take advantage of it! It’s a great place to meet people and see what is on our senior leaders’ minds, and it gives you a much wider perspective than what you see just at your base, so it’s been very beneficial.”
“Coming from the Wolfpack, it’s great to network with my fellow Airmen and Guardians from bases across the globe. It’s great to be able to network with new people and to bump into people that I haven’t seen in a while,” said Master Sgt. Wilfredo Abas, 8th Medical Group flight chief of Aerospace Medicine, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.
“I appreciate everything the AFA organization does for the Air Force and our Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brad Cambra, PACAF command first sergeant. “The effort, support and vision that they have for our Airmen and their families is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I don’t think there’s another professional organization in corporate America that does the great work that this organization does.”