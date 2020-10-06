The leaves have turned and are falling, ushering in the end of the summer visitor season. I am not alone in saying I hope those of us in the tourism business can get a fresh start next year. 2020 was beyond challenging thanks to COVID-19 and the subsequent lack of travelers. I hope my fellow tourism friends are still in business so they can try to make a go of it in 2021.
I have owned Montana Creek Campground near Talkeetna for 35 years. My campground is usually full of tourists all summer long. This year, we saw months of abysmally low bookings from out-of-state visitors due to COVID-19. Local Alaskans helped pick up the slack on weekends, but not all tourism businesses were as fortunate. Without a thriving tourism sector, Alaska is down a major player. I have seen enough struggles this year to know that heaping new taxes on any industry right now is a downright horrible idea. We must reject this ill-timed idea and vote no on Ballot Measure 1.
Our top three industries in Alaska are oil and gas, tourism, and fishing. Oil and gas prices have plummeted and tourism is hemorrhaging. Alaska’s commercial fishing industry has its own struggles, and couldn’t carry us, anyway. Only a comprehensive approach to economic recovery will save us. This means Alaska must be a good place to do business, whether you sell oil by the barrel or fish by the pound.
Prior to COVID-19, Alaska was slowly climbing our way out of the latest recession. Ballot Measure 1 would stunt our recovery. It threatens to take Alaska out of the running as a competitive oil region, meaning more jobs and investment would go to Texas, not Alaska. When those dollars leave Alaska, we all lose. And yes, that includes the tourism business, which needs a much larger taxpayer (the oil industry) to pay the lion’s share of state taxes. If we chase them off, the remaining industries will be left holding the bag, staring down a hole we can’t possibly fill. We need oil and gas companies to spend money here, and ratcheting up their taxes during a devastating worldwide pandemic is not the way to encourage that behavior.
I’ve experienced the hardships of COVID-19 firsthand. All of us are affected by it. So why then, would we purposefully put a hit on the state’s largest revenue source? That’s no way to treat your business partners, in good times or bad. Vote No on Ballot Measure 1.
Joe Mathis owns Montana Creek Campground near Talkeetna.