main_image_deep_field_smacs0723-1280.jpeg

The James Webb Space Telescope produced this image, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, a view of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 and the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. It was released July 11, 2022. (NASA)

 Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




So much of our collective experience as a country these days involves division and strife, but this week we rediscovered our capacity for unity and awe, occasioned by a picture.

On Monday, NASA released the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope, a “deep field” photo that captures hundreds of galaxies, each containing roughly 100 million stars and some being so distant in time and space they represent the farthest humans have yet journeyed in cosmological observation.



Tags

Load comments