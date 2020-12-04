A recent article in the Anchorage Press, written by Bill Sherwonit, entitled City Wilds: A Stewardship group is born in the wake of another bike trail controversy, is biased and one-sided. It’s written as fact yet is anything but.
Let me set the stage. A poorly funded Chugach State Park (CSP), staffed by hardworking civil servants following their state guidelines and park management plan, worked with a local non-profit, Single Track Advocates (STA), who accessed CARES funding to build a bike trail, Hemlock Burn Trail (HBT). HBT was a proposed trail within the CSP Trail Management Plan (TMP).
For those of you who don’t know what the TMP is, let me tell you about it. The TMP provides direction for the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation on how they will maintain and manage trails. It serves as the framework for management and trail development within the CSP. The draft came out in 2009 for the public review process and was adopted in 2016.
A side note: Due to COVID-19, more people are recreating in the park than ever before. There is an extreme lack of bike trails in the Park. There are many places to ski, run, or hike in the CSP. Of the 280+-miles of managed trail, there are approximately 45-miles open to bikes; 2.2-miles of this newly designed bike trail. With the increase in bike popularity, both mountain biking and fat-tire biking, it was evident to Park staff that more bike opportunities were needed.
And I’m not a biker. I won’t be biking this trail. But I will be hiking it. In fact, I already have. And it’s great. Because turns out all 280+-miles of managed trails are multi-use trails.
So why Sherwonit’s article?
Just like a lot of things these days, ‘controversy’ is made by a handful of people and the rest of us have to suffer through it. There is no controversy in a trail being built within the Chugach State Park that falls in line within the TMP. Enter the founders of the Hillside Trail Stewards, stirring up manufactured controversy because they are not getting their way.
The Hillside Trail Stewards call themselves a part of the silent majority. But they aren’t silent. Nor are they a majority. They are a loud group of people who happen to be lucky enough to live near the park.
Here are the founders of the Hillside Trail Stewards complaints:
They weren’t listened to. But the truth is that they were listened to. Many times. In lots of spaces. On the trail, in zoom meetings, and in Chugach Advisory Board (CAB) meetings. The fact is many of the founders of the Hillside Trail Stewards have participated in conversations with the CAB and park staff. Their concerns addressed. And changes made to the Hemlock Burn Trail with their concerns in mind. They suggested in their statements in Sherwonit’s article that their ideas and concerns were largely ignored but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Their concerns were heard and approximately $50,000 of trail changes were made to address their concerns.
The changes that were made to the HBT to address their concerns included, in no particular order:
- Widening of the trail to 4 feet, exceeding the Alaska State Park Trail Management Plan specifications for the width of a class 3 bike trail so that the HBT is more easily accessible to skiers.
- Brush cleared to 8 feet to ensure no obstacles within this 8 foot clearing for skiers as well as improved sight-lines for all traffic.
- Widening and flattening of the corners by adding a 2 foot wide flat spot for hikers to avoid having to walk on an angle.
- Changing of proposed alignment to avoid or minimally interfere with established social trails in the area.
Several changes were made to address their concerns. These changes have skiers and hikers in mind. If you go up to HBT today, you find footprints and ski tracks meaning that Sherwonit’s statement, “many skiers will find it challenging, if not impossible, to negotiate” is again, incredibly false. If impossible to ski, then why is it being skied on a daily basis as we speak.
When is the last time you complained about something to the State and they made $50,000 worth of changes? The contractor charges by linear foot, so you make a trail wider or longer then it adds length and width. Both length and width were added to address concerns raised by the founders of Hillside Trail Stewards adding to the linear cost of the trail.
Sherwonit’s article was written after all these changes were made.
They didn’t get to give public comment. Single Track Advocates approached the CSP in 2019 with a proposal to raise money to build the HBT and that they would maintain the trail after it was built. But then CARES funding was secured and they were able to start building Fall 2020. Notices were posted on the trails with plenty of time for comment prior to work being started. The CAB had been notified and was on board with the plan.
Sherwonit’s article called out Kurt Hensel, the CSP superintendent, saying that he shut down public comment and process. But again, not the truth. And also, if you are going to call out of civil servant by name in an article, it might be nice to get some facts straight.
There were: CAB meetings with specific agenda items addressing their concerns. A public zoom meeting with Park staff, STA, the contractor, CAB members, and the public. Multiple meetings in the field with concerned public, Park staff, STA, and the contractor. Comments were fielded. Concerns addressed. Changes made.
It’s going to ruin ‘their’ Park. The folks quoted in Sherwonit’s article attempted to veil their criticism of the HBT in wafer thin arguments but it all boils down to this: they want their Park, their way. It doesn’t matter to them the facts: more bike trails are needed. If it isn’t done their way, then they don’t want it.
CSP staff and designers have taken great effort to ensure not only a fun, usable bike trail but also that skiers, walkers, hikers, and runners can use it and other trails it crosses safely. The HBT is designed in such a way that bikers are under their own pedal power at all trail crossings taking away any concerns about bikers hitting walkers at intersections at fast-rates of speed.
It doesn’t fall within the TMP. Oh, but it does, my friends, it does.
As mentioned above, the TMP is framework, a guideline. It proposes ideas and trails that would benefit all user-groups and then Park staff execute and manage. These recommendations are just that, recommendations. And can be changed based on terrain, user group, changes in use, or alignment-needs.The HBT has been thoughtfully designed with safety, sustainability, and management of the amazing natural resource that is Chugach State Park in mind.
They all have PTSD from South Fork Rim. Much ado about nothing was made about the reroute of South Fork Rim Trail. A reroute that has been extremely popular to hikers, skiers, and bikers. These same folks spouted anger in 2019 and some folks accosted state park employees and crew members about these changes. Some disgruntled people vandalized and actively attempted to sabotage trail work by destroying trail revegetation efforts and uprooting trail changes. They said that it was the old South Fork Rim was their beloved trail. But many trails in the park are loved and also changes made to them regularly. Consider changes made to Middle Fork Loop. Williwaw Lakes Trail. Or the O’Malley Gulley Trail. It appears the only reason this loud minority didn’t like the changes to the South Fork Rim Trail was because it gave bikers a space in the Park.
They spouted concerns about bikers running people over as a way to churn up controversy. But this isn’t a real issue and bikers, skiers, hikers, dog-walkers, and runners can be found sharing this trail at all times of the year,: safely and happily.
There are a few people who race down South Fork Rim Trail on their bikes but these aren’t the majority and CSP staff have put up signage encouraging bikers to slow down and think about safety as well as other user groups. Also, bikers used to race down the old South Fork Rim Trail just as much as they race down the new trail. The only difference is the old trail was less safe, more narrow, and with less open sight-line.
NIMBY. Sherwonit states that his biased article and the one-sided display of negative feedback on HBT is not about NIMBY-mentality, but it definitely is.
It’s nice that they, the founders of Hillside Trail Stewards and others quoted in this article, live near the park. And it is important because it is their backyard and I appreciate that they love it. But change is good. And having a hard-working, future-oriented CSP staff working to forecast user-group conflicts and execute change within the confines of the TMP to help the CSP function cooperatively and with natural resource sustainability in mind, is important as well. More important than someone not wanting to share or have to look both ways before crossing the HBT while hiking.
The Hillside falls within the recreation development zone of the Chugach State Park and allows for construction of new infrastructure to accommodate more users.
In conclusion, it’s important for the Hillside Trail Stewards and all of us to know: Designed use and Managed use are different within the TMP. Designed use within the TMP is the intended use. The TMP says there can only be one designed use. For example, a trail like White Spruce has a designed use of being Pack & Saddle Trail. Managed use within the TMP is the modes of travel that are managed and appropriate on the trail; there can be many. Therefore, White Spruce Trail has skiers, hikers, dog-walkers, runners, bikers, and horses. So while HBT is a biker-designed trail. It will not be managed solely for bikes. It will be managed as a biker-hiker-skier-etc trail, a multi-use trail. Just like White Spruce Trail.
The Hillside Trail Stewards want a Chugach State Park that only works for them.
But the Chugach State Park is for every trail user.
If you love your park, please write CSP and tell them such. If you have a great day playing in the CSP, email the Commissioner of Division of Natural Resources. If you bike, ski, hike, or enjoy time in CSP let the Director of Alaska State Park.
On Thanksgiving, my husband, pulling a sled with our toddler and myself, wearing our 10-month old, we were hiking up South Fork Rim Trail. We encountered a biker, skiers, and other hikers. Everyone was out having fun and there were no conflict issues, on a supposed conflict trail. Everyone: polite and courteous. Everyone: yielding to each other.
We love our Park. We are up there every chance we get. We hike, ski, and sled our hearts out. We use established and social trails, and HBT does not interfere with the trails that we know and love; it just adds to the bounty of fun.
The Chugach State Park is not just for the people living on the hillside, it’s for all of us.