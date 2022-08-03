Dermot Cole

Dermot Cole

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




I voted Tuesday afternoon at the state office building in downtown Fairbanks for the primary election and the special general election. There are a lot of names on the ballot, but this isn’t hard or confusing.

Armed with this expertise, I am scheduled to give a presentation Wednesday at 7 p.m. on “Ranked Choice Voting: Will it Work for Alaska?” at 7 p.m. in the BP Design Theater, Room 401. The theater is in the new Joe Usibelli Engineering Building.



Tags

Load comments