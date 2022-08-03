LakeClarkSalmonhanging-1024x684.jpg

Salmon hang to dry on a rack at Lake Clark National Park in 2018. Lake Clark is part of the Bristol Bay region. (Photo provided by National Park Service)

 National Park Service

The past two seasons and now this 2022 season, Chinook and chum fisheries have crashed to historical low-abundance runs on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Yup’ik and Athabascan peoples, villages and communities have relied upon each fishery from time immemorial for putting healthy foods on the table. Many Canadian First Nations and communities also rely upon the same fisheries on the Canadian side of the Yukon River and headwaters in Yukon and British Columbia. Federal and state management on the U.S. side has not strongly advocated for these subsistence fisheries in the face of commercial fisheries on an industrial scale in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI). The recent State of Alaska budget for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) has only further marginalized already marginalized Alaska Native and First Nations subsistence fisherwomen and men.

The leadership of the Alaska State Legislature included several budget items in the FY23 capital budget, featuring funding to conduct studies to better understand how salmon bycatch in BSAI commercial fisheries may be affecting the abundance in the Chinook and chum salmon runs up the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.



