Chris Constant has been a stalwart supporter of our neighborhood and partner on good public policy for many years. It’s an easy choice to support him in his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives, following the untimely passing of Congressman Don Young.
In the last five years on the Anchorage Assembly, Chris has been an effective and innovative Assembly member, on issues ranging from public safety to labor reforms. At every turn, Chris has been there for working people, our schools, parks, and a strong economy. You probably know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he stood strong through days of hearings to pass a mask mandate to protect our city and the medical infrastructure for all of Alaska. You may not know that Chris proposed and helped implement creative public works projects to reduce unemployment during the pandemic, improving our parks infrastructure along the way. You may not have heard Chris led the way in ensuring the upcoming downtown hotel project will be a union-hire project, ensuring good jobs for generations. Many people don’t know how instrumental Chris has been in cleaning up our park greenbelts, improving trails and clearing dangerous encampments. It’s hard to follow what elected officials work on day in and day out, but I’ve seen Chris deliver for our community on a wide range of issues.
There are several outstanding candidates for US Congress, from Anchorage to Fairbanks to Bethel.
That makes the June primary a hard choice, in a sense, but as a Democrat from Anchorage I’m happy to be able to support Chris Constant.