How dare they? How dare today’s blasphemous Republican Party claim ascendancy as the “Party of Lincoln”, our 16th and greatest president, wise and learned, humble and devoted “Man of the Common People” (Carl Sandburg). The Great Communicator, who spoke eloquently with honesty, sincerity, and truthfulness. Contrast our domestic insurgency and treasonous warring with the most horrific chapter in our history, the American Civil War, and Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address conclusion:
“That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth”.
A new birth of freedom. How dare they? How dare the party of Trump and McConnell, this party which is “locked in thrall’ (Bart Gelman) to Trumpism and perversely co-opting The Big Lie to further cultivate national division and incitement to treason, terrorism, and violence, and so debase Abraham Lincoln? In an 1858 Mr. Lincoln famously said, “A house divided cannot stand”. How stand we?
“We can succeed only by consent…The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new so must we think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves….” (December 1, 1862, Lincoln address to Congress)
This Republican Party has mobilized their favored “False Prophets”, the plutocrats, oligarchs, and billionaires to dupe, to game “the white working class populists to embrace their tailored populist propaganda and strip their gullible, easily manipulated, and unsuspecting prey of their constitutional rights. And all the while they have designed their policies to aid the real Republican constituency, the plutocrats and superrich. Recall one manifest example, the trillion dollar-plus Trump Republican tax cut expressly for the wealthy and corporations, and, subsequently, to create the greatest wealth redistribution in world history”. (Joe Scarborough) For the people? A new birth of freedom? How dare they.
On January 6, 2022, at a commemorative assembly at the US Capitol, only one Republican, with her father, in the entire US Congress found the spine to stand with their Democratic colleagues in memorializing the somber event for those whose lives have been lost, and denouncing those who committed, and those who abetted, such a previously unthinkable and despicable travesty. And by their silence, in absentia, displayed for all America their utter disdain for our democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law. Consider then Senator Dan Sullivan, our “proud Marine”, under oath sworn to protect and defend against all enemies, proclaiming that the violent and treasonous rioters were “only exercising their First Amendment rights and peacefully protesting!” (ADN) For the people? How dare they? Mr. Lincoln: “We must think anew and act anew”. “…to bind up the nation’s wounds”.
Under a Republican Senate, this self proclaimed “Party of Law and Order”, in lock step with Trump and McConnell, a party which allows “no room for dissent”, which adroitly employs every methodology, technology, and social media platform to mislead by villainous conspiracies and malignant mis-and disinformation to perpetuate the time honored strategem of tyrants and autocrats-fears and lies oft repeated until plausibly believable. Thus has Trump exhorted a fear of “others”, black and brown, Asians, and , of course, Jews. This is the Great Replacement Message (B. Gelman), masterfully playing to his rapt gullible and malleable audience. (R. Solnit). Professor Cornel West: Today the Republicans are united behind Trumpism with “hatred of the other”. Trump and his legions are “ more nakedly authoritarian every day, a movement with neo-fascist sensibilities and hostile to democratic processes and values”, …and hiding behind “arcane procedural barriers, especially ones with racist histories, like the filibuster” to sever that most precious and fundamental democratic value, universal voting rights.
Mr. Lincoln: “As our case is new so must we think anew and act anew”. The Vote is a trifecta-voting, counting the votes, and certifying the vote. Each is facing a withering Republican panzer attack courtesy of Republicans at local, state, and federal levels. President Biden has presented to Congress two bills to ensure voting protections, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the For the People Act. President Biden, speaking on January 11, “Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect (every) American’s right to vote”. McConnell, in a wickedly ironic and crassly hypocritical response said Biden is invoking “the brutal racial hatred of Jim Crow Segregation to smear states’” new voting laws. (ADN) How dare he?
What would Abe say? Stunned, “We must think anew and act anew”. His cabinet was famously bipartisan! He would endeavor to unite the Union; pass the Emancipation Proclamation freeing four million slaves; sign the Homestead Act 1862 which offered ownership of land to freed slaves and women at little cost; create the US Department of Agriculture to oversee forestry, farming and food; sign the Morrill Land Grant Act which created land grant colleges; establish a national banking system and national currency; and champion the economy by building railroads, canals, and factories. At war’s end he recognized that the planting season was approaching and declared that every Confederate soldier was to retain his horse or mule, with the words, “Let ‘em up easy” in his Proclamation of Amnesty. “With malice toward none, with charity for all…to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan-to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations”. (Second inaugural address, 41 days before his assassination).
For the people! With unrestrained enthusiasm Mr. Lincoln would rally around President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation to improve the lives of all Americans-to fortify racial, economic, social, environmental and gender justice, decrease drug costs, attack climate change causes and catastrophes, support affordable day care and pre-K education, expand affordable housing and programs for our Indigenous sisters and brothers. Yet, deplorably, McConnell and Senate Trumpists see neither virtue nor beneficence in advancing every American.
How dare they? How vulgar, how barbaric this “Party of Lincoln”.
“The earth laughs, the sun laughs
over every wise harvest of man,
over man looking toward peace
by the light of the hard old teaching:
“We must disenthrall our selves”.
Carl Sandburg, “The Long Shadow of Lincoln: A Litany”
— Peter Mjos
Retired Anchorage physician of over four decades