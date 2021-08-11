We had a grand time giving away 2.5 million lbs free salmon to thousands of Alaskans for 5 years. An act of a common property resource.
We would like to thank PWSAC ester island hatchery and VFDA Solomon gulch hatchery for their donations of fish.
I came back to Alaska with the idea of starting the give aways again. So I hitchhiked to Valdez and I received a enthusiastic yes.
After hitchhiking back, thanks to fun Alaskans, I started lining up trucking, thanks Carlisle, starting a non profit, finding a place and shipping containers, etc. I called back two days later and they said all fish were sold. UNBELIEVABLE. I waited a few days and called the field hatchery. They were grinding the fish for at sea dumping.
The hatchery would rather grind the fish rather than feed ALASKANS.
You can ask the hatchery to reexamine their criteria so Alaskans can get free salmon at 907-835-4874 or E-mail valdezfisheries.org.
A shout out to Alaskans who help. Aloha. Michael O'Callaghan 1102 W. 30th Ave. (503) 960-3787