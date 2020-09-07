To the Editor:
Overcoming the systematic racism stirred up after the American Civil War by the forces of ‘Jim Crow’ are complex. In addition to taking down the statues of Confederate traitors we need to abolish bad law devised to persecute Black People, because black lives matter. The Klu-Klux-Klan pushing Jim Crow is the only real example of a ‘Deep State’ in our history
Jim Crow activists were counter-revolutionaries seeking a way to repress Black folk in blatant violation of our founding ideals. They rejected the notions of equal protection under law and the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Confederacy was treason, the Union forgave everyone, but later some subverted our laws to evil ends.
During the late 19th century the children of the abolitionists acted on a newly conceived idealism, a utopian dream to save people from their own vices. They targeted private personal preferences towards alcohol, gambling, prostitution and certain drugs used for recreation. It must be noted that this was intended as reform, it did not involve any-one going to jail.
Sadly, in the early 20th century, the Jim Crow pushers found a ready means of persecuting Blacks by adding criminality to recreational drug sale and use. These laws were a terrible mistake with nasty consequences that haunt us today.
To stop, really kill this attack on Blacks and off beat folks like Bohemians, musicians, other ethnic and even minority religious groups, all drugs should be professionally produced and available for sale in pharmacies to adults; perhaps sold in sealed, properly labeled containers with the buyer’s name and address inscribed. They could be legally unsealed only at that address.
Adequate taxes for non medical sales would fund treatment and local tax coffers. The police would stop enforcing those vicious laws while a vast number of folks would be released from jail and have their records expunged.
Alcohol prohibition spawned the American mafia; the drug laws in turn generated the international Drug Cartels which know no law whatsoever. The violence has been horrific for a century, it is past time to end this monstrous very American mistake.
— Thomas R. Wilson
Anchorage