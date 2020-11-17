To the Editor:
Have you seen Acting-Mayor Quinn-Davidson? Anchorage is experiencing a surge in COVID-19. I would call it a second wave, but the first wave never ended. Not only has the city strained from the virus itself but also from social, political, and economic side effects. Municipal leadership has been lacking and incredibly disappointing. In the beginning of the pandemic, I supported former Mayor Berkowitz’s swift action to combat the virus. However, I adamantly disagreed when Anchorage began to reopen, and I was horrified by the Municipality’s afterthought, regarding the economic impact on working-class residents in Anchorage.
Our healthcare capacity is becoming incredibly strained and it is at risk of being overwhelmed. Since the sudden and unexpected resignation of former Mayor Berkowitz, the Anchorage Assembly appointed Austin Quinn-Davidson as acting mayor. While it is a milestone that Anchorage has our first woman and LGBTQ mayor, which is something that should be celebrated, this milestone is being overshadowed by the grim reality Anchorage is facing. The new administration has been indescribably disheartening. From a lack of communication, inaction, and unwillingness to acknowledge, that a huge segment of the population either ignores health mandates or outright undermines them.
Acting-Mayor Quinn-Davidson does not need Governor Dunleavy to act. Anchorage is still in “Phase 2” or in the recovery phase, Anchorage is far from recovering. It boggles the mind why Anchorage is not hunkered down; let alone we are not even in ‘Phase 1.’ Since the new administration has been put in place, it feels as if Anchorage does not even have a mayor.
Acting-Mayor Quinn-Davidson, I beg you to put Anchorage into the hunker-down phase. With Thanksgiving approaching, it is inevitable that hundreds, if not thousands of people will gather and there will be an explosion of cases in the municipality.
Stop putting business and profit before working-class Alaskans, children, marginalized communities, our elders, and frontline healthcare workers. We need leadership, not a performance. Ethan Berkowitz is no longer mayor — you are.
Do something!
— Michael Patterson
Anchorage