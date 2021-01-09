Well, I think the he actually did it… he managed to actually drain the swamp and really Made America Great Again. The crazy son-of-a-bitch actually did it…
I mean, if you really stop and think about it – after all is said and done, he has done some amazing things in the last year that we’ve all wished to see since 2016.
- He got every fanatic in the country to all follow him blindly and wear a bright red hat, making themselves easily identifiable in public like an Emergency Beacon - and avoidable in public.
- He got some of the most intense of these extremists to all buy tickets and fly to a singular gathering spot and collectively commit felony after felony. ‘Sedition’, ‘Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds’, and most importantly of all, violate a relatively new Executive Order put in place by Trump himself of a 10 year minimum sentence for ‘Injury of Federal Property’ which was introduced back in June of 2020 that many were VERY proudly in support of.
And to think - they all did it while posting it from their social media accounts which proudly share their name and image. Many of the most violent and criminal acts were shared and boasted on a social media platform ‘Parler’, which prides itself on being uncensored, with a prerequisite to submit legal photo identification or a social security number to sign up with before being able to post. It makes the FBI’s job incredibly easy – as with the trending hashtags, you can regularly see the individuals each sharing images of their felonies in progress, making filing charges a breeze!
- He was able to show the masses that ultimately, walls just don’t work, as many who faced a wall during the January 6thassault on the Capitol quickly learned of the one incredibly complex weakness: A Ladder.
- He exposed countless loopholes in legislation and ABSOLUTELY stirred the pot, doing it all convincingly to his followers while somehow also utilizing very easily disproven statements, child level logical fallacies, and a complete lack of any substantiated evidence to support the totally outlandish claims whatsoever – making the court battles a breeze.
- He completely split the Republican Party in two, with one group leading a wildly popular Lincoln Project ad campaign to return to the original values of fiscal conservatism. The other group being a very easily identified group of zealots who would willingly drink his bath water if asked by their Lord and Savior himself, DJT. It caused them collectively to finally be forced to address the cancer that is extremism within its own ranks and to re-evaluate itself, hoping to return to actual traditional republican beliefs of the pre-Nixon days based on a policy of ACTUAL fiscal conservatism instead of a far extremist status quo that has become norm in the last 15+ years, where billions in handouts are given out to the wealthiest Americans leaving the masses to foot the bill for it all.
- He was able to convince many of the blind bigots to forego a vaccine out of fear of “being implanted with a microchip” that had “leaked schematics” that oddly look somehow identical to an effects pedal for electric guitars. They each promised collectively in their Parler and Facebook groups to pass on the vaccine, preferring it to go to other members of society while they can “put the sunlight inside the body” and “inject disinfectant” to cleanse themselves instead.
- Fantastically even with less than two weeks to spare - he still is able to change social media for the better by forcing every modern platform to aggressively adopt policies to moderate hate speech and crack down on what the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called it today – “…Deliberate Distortion of Facts and Incitement of Violence”.
- Heck, even in the 11th Hour - when the threat of wearing a mask might obscure the identity of the terroristic activities being committed as they all collectively took selfies and livestreamed - he convinced them to NOT wear a mask by somehow successfully politicizing 6th grade science. These followers willfully removed a facial covering during a global pandemic, despite the most incredibly basic reasons to actually wear one, at risk of their own health and well-being. Each doing so only in order to make sure their face was able to be identifiable in every photo shared online documenting their crimes.
- And for his final act, on January 20th 2021, he will have cost the Republican Party the Presidency, the Senate, and the House, ultimately Making America Great Again.
I guess in the very end, I was wrong all along and he WAS actually playing 4D Chess.
I salute you, President Trump. I, much like you staring into a solar eclipse, have began to see the light.
— Bill Lewis
Anchorage