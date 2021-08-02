Dear Editor:
While recently browsing the Anchorage Press website, I happened upon a sponsored article posted on June 18 detailing Providence Health & Services Alaska’s engagement with the Anchorage School District. According to the article, “Providence and its partners are integrating behavioral and mental health services and reducing silos of care across the spectrum of organizations serving Alaska’s youth, including schools, primary care physicians, juvenile corrections, child and protective services, and others.”
I couldn’t be more thrilled to learn of this integral partnership between our local hospital and school district. I spent several years working in communities across Alaska in the fields of community-based agile strategy, economic development, and community development, and am now working towards a Master of Social Work degree at the University of Illinois. I understand first-hand how critical it is that our community agencies partner together for the growth and empowerment of our youth. The importance of community partnership sees no more meaningful, impactful, and sustained benefits than when investing in the mental health of our young people.
Beyond the critical importance of intentional community partnerships, training in trauma-informed responses for the leadership in our school districts is of the utmost necessity. Research has shown that there is a proven link between healthy socio-emotional development and academic success. Experiences of trauma and chronic stress amongst the students in our classrooms is much more prevalent than we may realize. In order to aptly support and educate the children entrusted to our school system’s care, we must recognize, understand, and be prepared to respond to the challenges that arise when a student’s brain chemistry and response system has been altered due to long-term stress.
Schools have always played a fundamental role in children’s health, whether consciously or unconsciously. Teachers and school systems have both built up and torn down our youth. Especially in light of the recent discoveries of Canadian native boarding schools unmarked graves and the realization and acceptance of the continued generational trauma inflicted on Native youth, the need has never been greater to educate ourselves, our schools, and our community leaders on the vast importance of greater mental health understanding and training.
I am proud that the Anchorage School District has built the Trauma-Engaged Schools framework with input and collaboration from multiple cross-sector agencies, community members, school board members, and school employees throughout the state. Change begins with awareness and education but ends with deliberate action. I applaud the willingness of Anchorage’s cross-sector organizations to engage with one another and partner together to better support our youth’s mental health and development. I look forward to bearing witness to the multitude of benefits this deliberate action has brought and will continue to bring to our community throughout the years to come.
— Sincerely,
Melissa Houston