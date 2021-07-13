To the Editor:
American “traditions” have long been abandoned when informed people recognize said traditions are based on the suffering of others.
The Alaska State Fair, and other Alaskan festivals, should condemn the rodeo as inherently cruel and end its practice. Cruel? That’s a strong word, right? Rodeo is cruel because it subjects an animal to chaotic, violent, and inhumane activities. Its purpose supplies little more than cheap thrills at the expense of an animal.
Rodeo promoters claim the rodeo is similar to ranching, but that is not true. No rancher would treat their animals as rodeo cowboys do today. The risk of injury was too high and they were too valuable.
— Cheyenne Breshears,
Wasilla