Now that critical race theory has been banned from textbooks in many states, Texas for one, high school youth will no longer be forced to study phony woke tales about the evils of slavery in the United States. The students' old textbooks will be dumpstered and shiny new ones will put slavery - and the big moments in the national story - in proper patriotic perspective.
Here's what our country's past looks like in the forthcoming text "American History: A Celebration of Triumph" by Dr.J. Fred Muggs, Jefferson Davis Professor of History, University of Texas.
The pilgrims who stepped down from the Mayflower to Plymouth Rock were greeted by smiling Pequot Indians who invited them to the new casino they had opened in Swampscott. The pilgrims, as puritans, did not approve of gambling, but an elder convinced them God wanted them to have indoor plumbing and room service. Besides, their kids loved the pool. When summer came, the pilgrims got low-interest loans from the Shawmut Bank, owned by a chief of that name, bought land, and prospered. The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in an Indian bingo hall where the only smoking allowed was a peace pipe full of pot.
Henry Hudson sailed up the Hudson River in 1609 and was astonished to discover the river was named for him. What the hay? Many things in the Big Apple were named for him, including Hudson Street, although the city covered only the foot of Manhattan Island, which giddy Indians, who had learned the wiles of New York real estate from Donald Trump, sold to Dutchman Peter Stuyvesant for twenty-four bucks. The Indians used those bucks to build the Statue of Liberty, which welcomed foreigners, except Latin Americans.
Afro-Americans (Professor Muggs prefers the term "Negroes") arrived in North America on a Cunard Line cruise from Africa. They had enjoyed their luxurious voyage but when friendly southerners - you know that southern hospitality! - offered them the opportunity to work on plantations and become Christians they accepted. Their gratitude for the chance to perform productive labor and save their souls was so great they worked for nothing. And sang all day in the fields! With the passage of time, their faith gathered around patron Negro saint Aunt Jemima.
None of the founding fathers had slaves. That's a myth perpetrated by troublemaker Malcolm X, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, and the Godfather of Soul James Brown. George Washington owned land, not people. Every one of the black people living in his handsome condos volunteered. It's true that Thomas Jefferson had a child by Sally Hemings - after she stole upon him by night and overwhelmed him by force. The shame!
The War of Northern Aggression was unleashed by Yankee abolitionists who had no appreciation for southern traditions. Blacks willingly fought next to whites in southern regiments. At night these volunteers serenaded the boys in blue across the line with "Old Man River." The north did not win the civil war; it reached an understanding with the south. After the war, the Ku Klux Klan corrected Yankee excesses. The Lost Cause was the Yankee cause.
Frederick Douglass was just another disgruntled former plantation volunteer. He made a good living agitating up north. Yankees are so gullible! Many Yankees were transgender then. Many are transgender now.
The successful black community in Tulsa that burned in 1921 was torched by ANTIFA. The NAACP has covered this up for a hundred years with lies about "racism."
Franklin D. Roosevelt (nee Rosenfeld) provoked the Great Depression by excessive government spending that produced welfare queens all over the United States. The "dust bowl" is just another liberal fantasy, one that Woody Guthrie took to in anti-American song. "This Land is Your Land, This Land is My Land." Bull. This land is GOP land. Herbert Hoover had the economy humming like a new Cadillac til Franklin D. intervened.
Legendary aviator Charles Lindbergh did his best to keep us out of World War II but Roosevelt blundered into Pearl Harbor. Soon enough the meddling do-gooder sent Japanese-Americans to fashionable resorts in the Rocky Mountain states where they lived in luxury while America went to war with Japan.
The Civil Rights Movement was a con job fabricated by Martin Luther King, John Lewis, and Rosa Parks, all of whom caused "bad trouble." Afro-Americans enjoyed unprecedented wealth in the 1950s. Why complain? The whites who joined King's movement were in Kremlin pay.
America won the Vietnam War. Look at how prosperous Vietnam is now! The myth of defeat, that stab in the back, was fostered by hippies on LSD. Fortunately, Richard Nixon, who ranks with George Washington for personal integrity, knew how to handle hippies. Draft 'em!
Then he brought rocker Elvis Presley, that hunka hunka burnin' love, to the White House for a ceremony recognizing The King's service in the war against drugs, which America won hands down. Look at those overflowing jails!
In 2016, the American people unanimously elected their greatest president. Donald Trump. The lying media said Democrat Hillary Clinton got both popular and electoral votes. Not true. Zero. As president, Trump ushered in four years of unprecedented prosperity at home and swashbuckling dominance abroad. The faux "pandemic," did nothing to diminish prosperity and dominance. Not one American died from a Coronavirus.
Trump's re-election bid was sidetracked by Democrat Joe Biden and Chinese operatives in California who stole the election. QAnon proved this with meticulous documentation; the Proud Boys proved it with their fists.
In the Afterward to his definitive textbook, Dr. Muggs predicts that when Donald Trump returns to the White House, we all will be Proud Boys. At least all of us who are white and not girls.
— Michael Carey
Anchorage